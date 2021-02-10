Rihanna's luxury Fenty fashion line 'put on hold' after two years By Heather Cichowski

Rihanna made history as the first Black woman to preside over a LVMH Moët Hennessey Louis Vuitton (LVMH) brand when her Fenty fashion label launched officially in May 2019. Sadly, the brand is being put on hold less than two years after it broke ground.

Rihanna and LVMH, the French multinational conglomerate that specializes in luxury goods, made an exclusive joint statement to WWD confirming the news.

"Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions,” it said. A skeleton staff in Paris is believed to help wind down operations.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected countless industries, including fashion, and the conditions have made it all the more difficult for start-ups.

The announcement of Fenty's launch in January 2019 was met with much fanfare. In addition to being a milestone moment for a Black woman helming a LVMH brand, it also marked the first time the luxury group had launched a label since 1987, when it did so with Christian Lacroix.

The announcement came after Rihanna had successfully conquered the world of beauty with Fenty Beauty when the colour cosmetics line launched in 2017. It also followed her very successful fashion collaborations with Puma and River Island, and the roll-out of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line in 2018.

The Fenty Instagram has been noticeably quiet since the start of January, and the last collection the brand launched was back in November 2020. Fenty was described as being "inspired by a worldwide community beyond traditional boundaries."

Rihanna said on the brand's website: "Women are forces of this earth. We are multifaceted, complex, vulnerable yet bulletproof, and FENTY speaks to all of our intricacies.

"Some days I want to be submissive, many days I'm completely in charge and most days I feel like being both….so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way."

But there's also good news for Rihanna fans! She will continue to focus her efforts on expanding her beauty empire, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, which launched in July 2020. She will also put her energy into building up her highly successful Savage x Fenty lingerie line. It was revealed L Catterton will be investing nearly $146 million into Savage x Fenty to help it expand into retail and more.