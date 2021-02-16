Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate US$1 million to food banks' COVID-19 relief for the second time By Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have always been very generous, and their kindness has been even more appreciated during the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen them give back in incredible ways. They've just donated US$1 million (nearly CAD$1.3 million) to food banks to help with COVID-19 relief for the second time.

Last year, the couple gave US$500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help hungry North Americans dealing with food insecurity during the early days of the pandemic. Now, they've made two additional contributions of the same amount to each organization.

"It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks to show their support to their neighbours during these critical times," Food Banks Canada tweeted about Ryan and Blake's initial donations. Back then, Ryan also encouraged fans to make their own contributions.

"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds," the organization continued.

"You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero ;) (sorry, Hugh Jackman)," the post hilariously finished.

In a statement of their own, Ryan and Blake said they were "honoured and privileged to be able to continue" supporting the organizations.

"We know the struggles so many of our neighbours faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need," they said.

This isn't the only time Blake and Ryan have supported organizations tackling homelessness and hunger over the last year. In November, they gave $500,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto.

Ryan also stepped up at the beginning of the pandemic by helping Canadian women's hockey legendHayley Wickenheiser with her campaign to donate personal protective equipment to Toronto-area health-care workers. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley retired from professional hockey to enter medical school in 2017.

Read @wick_22’s message below. But first... People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me. I’ll send you personalized videos. I’ll sign whatever you want. I’ll send Deadpool Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia. https://t.co/RxwPWFt8CW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 6, 2020

"People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me," Ryan tweeted after Hayley said she was trying to round up thousands of N95 masks, surgical masks and gowns and gloves. "I'll send you personalized videos. I'll sign whatever you want. I'll send 'Deadpool' Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia."

Through their efforts, they got involved with Conquer COVID-19. The organization worked with Hayley to deliver thousands of pieces of PPE to health-care workers throughout the Greater Toronto Area in early April.