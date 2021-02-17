See Emma Stone totally transformed in the first ‘Cruella’ trailer By Heather Cichowski

Emma Stone has talent, darling, and it appears she definitely hasn't squandered it in the first trailer for Disney's Cruella. The highly anticipated live-action film sees the Oscar-winning actress take on the role of Cruella de Vil, the villain from 101 Dalmatians.

The official trailer was released on Feb. 17 and in it, the actress is completely transformed into the iconic character, complete with her signature black-and-white hair.

Cruella follows the "evil exploits" of the namesake, and it is directed by Craig Gillespie, with Glenn Close as the executive producer. The legendary actress famously played the part of Cruella de Vil in the 1996 comedy adventure.

Emma's comedy-crime film takes a decidedly darker turn, as evidenced by the preview. It follows Cruella in her younger days in London in the 1970s, when she had vibrant red hair and she was a grifter who went by the name Estella. The film takes viewers on the journey of her life and her exploits during a punk revolution of the city.



MORE: Emma Stone is reportedly pregnant with her first child

"From the very beginning I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else," Emma says in the preview in a British accent. “"hat didn’t sit well with some people. But I wasn't for everyone."

The film also features Dev Patel as Raj and Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman. Cruella is slated to be released on May 28.

The Cruella trailer follows the reports from the beginning of 2021 that Emma and Dave McCary are expecting their first child together. Photos from the end of 2020 appeared to show the 32-year-old with a baby bump. A source confirmed last year that the private couple had wed after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their original wedding plans.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?