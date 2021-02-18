Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes New York Fashion Week runway debut By Heather Cichowski

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris and daughter of Doug Emhoff, charmed viewers with her stylish fashion choices during the 2021 inauguration and election. Now, the fashionista has made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week!

The 21-year-old, who signed with IMG Models in January, walked in the Proenza Schouler NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 show. The fashion designers shared video footage on social media, and it captures Ella alongside models Lineisy Montero Feliz, Meadow Walker (the daughter of the late Paul Walker) and Achenrin.

Emma appeared in a sleek black trench coat paired with a black-and-yellow turtleneck with a brushwork pattern underneath. Her hair was styled in her signature curls and she wore round glasses.

The Parsons student's first look was a long grey coat with a contrasting textured collar paired with flowing trousers. The fashionista also donned an all-black ensemble with a maxi coat and baggy pants.

The show took place at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York and it was presented digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the runway show video being released, Ella participated in the NYFW The Talks with Proenza Schouler's designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

"I definitely lost a little sleep the night before [the show]," Emma said in a recorded interview with the designers, according to CNN. "I mean I'm walking for the first time, I'm in a professional environment for the first time... It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world."