Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West: reports

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West, reports say. The Keeping Up the Kardashians star is said to have filed paperwork and they are focused on keeping the split amicable, according to numerous outlets.

TMZ reports Kim filed the necessary paperwork through A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. She did not list a date of separation – it's marked as to be determined.

Kim is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, according to Entertainment Tonight. The pair are reportedly committed to co-parenting and are already working toward reaching a property settlement agreement. There is a prenup involved, and reports suggest neither party is contesting it.

The news of Kim filing for divorce follows reports from early January that suggested they were both "done" with the marriage. Page Six stated Kim had hired Lauren as her divorce lawyer. At the time, she and Kanye were trying to keep the proceedings "low key" and they were said to be in "settlement talks."

Representatives for the stars did not comment on the matter at the time and haven't done so about the latest news.

It is believed that Kim, 40, and Kanye, 43, have been leading separate lives for some time.

Kanye was noticeably absent from the Kardashians' holiday celebrations, and the couple haven't posted photos on social media together in some time.

Kim and Kanye endured some very public difficulties in 2020, including Kanye divulging personal details about his relationship with Kim and the family on Twitter. In July, the reality star shared a post about her husband's bipolar disorder diagnosis for the first time.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," the reality star penned.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kim encouraged fans to give her husband some "grace" during the trying time.

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this," she ended. "Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

Kim and Kanye are believed to have first met in 2003, when Kim was married to her first husband, Damon Thomas. Kim and Kanye remained friends over the years. After Kim's 72-day marriage to second husband Kris Humphries ended in 2011, the reality TV personality and rapper got together and became "Kimye."

At the end of 2012, the A-list couple confirmed they were expecting their first child, North. The duo married in May 2014 in an extravagant ceremony in Italy and went on to have three other children. They welcomed their two youngest by surrogacy.

We wish the family well during this time.