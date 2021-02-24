Tiger Woods hospitalized after being injured in serious car accident in California By Zach Harper

Tiger Woods was rushed to hospital after sustaining "multiple leg injuries" in a serious roll-over car accident in Los Angeles County on Feb. 23.

According to The New York Times, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Orsby said Tiger has broken bones in both of his legs, and was conscious when he arrived at the hospital, though he wasn't able to stand. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident, which happened near the community of Rancho Palos Verdes. The sheriff tweeted that Tiger's vehicle sustained "major damage" in the crash, and the golf superstar had to be pulled out of the car using an axe. There were initial reports hydraulic rescue tools known as the "jaws of life" were used to remove him from the vehicle, but authorities later said this was not the case.

At a news conference held later in the day, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were no indications drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and while Tiger was driving above the speed limit, the cause of the accident is not known yet.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Earlier in the day, the 45-year-old golf superstar's agent, Mark Steinberg, said in a statement that his client was in surgery for his injuries, and thanked people for their support and consideration of the star's privacy.

The 11-time PGA Player of the Year had been in California for the Genesis Invitational, which he was hosting last week and this past weekend. He was also seen with former NBA star Dwyane Wade and comedian David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Feb. 22.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

This isn't Tiger's first car crash. In 2009, he hit a fire hydrant near his home in Florida. He was left unconscious in the accident and was treated for facial injuries in hospital.

Tiger, who is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, has had some health struggles in the last few years. In January, he needed back surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment, and pulled out of competition in Genesis and the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger hasn't competed since December, when he and his son were seen at the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship in Orlando. He had his latest back operation – his fifth since 2017 – after experiencing discomfort following that event. At Genesis, he said he was looking forward to gradual return to the playing circuit. He didn't say for certain when he would next compete, but was hopeful he could take part in the Masters in April.

"[I'm] still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff you have to do for rehab, the little things before you start gravitating to something a little more," he said during the event.

We're sending Tiger our best wishes for a quick recovery.