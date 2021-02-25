Lindsey Vonn and other stars send Tiger Woods their best wishes as he recovers after serious car crash By Zach Harper

Lindsey Vonn, Tiger Woods's ex-girlfriend, was one of those wishing him a quick recovery as the star was left with multiple leg injuries following a roll-over car accident in California on Feb. 23.

The Olympian and former World Cup alpine ski racer sent the 45-year-old golf legend good thoughts, taking to Twitter to say she was "praying" for him. Lindsey and Tiger met at a charity event in 2012 and dated from 2013 to 2015.

Praying for TW right now  — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez also said Tiger was in his thoughts as he waited to hear how he was doing following the 11-time PGA Player of the Year's admission to hospital.

"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news," A-Rod tweeted. "Thinking of him and his entire family."

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family.  https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson also sent good wishes to Tiger.

"We are pulling for you, Tiger," he tweeted. "We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery."

We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021

Golfer Justin Thomas, who is good friends with Tiger, said he was shaken by the news.

"Sick to my stomach right now," he tweeted. "Praying for @tigerwoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about how entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon."

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon !!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

On Feb. 23, Tiger was rushed to hospital after his car rolled over in an accident that left him with broken bones in both of his legs. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident, which happened near the community of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. The sheriff tweeted that Tiger's vehicle sustained "major damage" in the crash, and had to be pulled out of his SUV using tools that included an axe. Previous reports had stated hydraulic rescue tools known as the "jaws of life" were used to remove him from the vehicle, but authorities later said this was not the case.

At a news conference held later in the day, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were no indications drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the cause of the accident is not known yet.

The 11-time PGA Player of the Year had been in California for the Genesis Invitational, which he was hosting last week and this past weekend. He was also seen with former NBA star Dwyane Wade and comedian David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Feb. 22.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

This isn't Tiger's first car crash. In 2009, he hit a fire hydrant near his home in Florida. He was left unconscious in the accident and was treated for facial injuries in hospital.

Tiger, who is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, has had some health struggles in the last few years. In January, he needed back surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment, and pulled out of competition in Genesis and the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger hasn't competed since December, when he and his son were seen at the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship in Orlando. He had his latest back operation – his fifth since 2017 – after experiencing discomfort following that event. At Genesis, he said he was looking forward to gradual return to the playing circuit. He didn't say for certain when he would next compete, but was hopeful he could take part in the Masters in April.