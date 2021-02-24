Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome a son By Heather Cichowski

Congratulations to Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who are new parents to a healthy baby boy!

The newborn, whose name has yet to be revealed as of this writing, is the first child for Katharine. He is also the first son for David. The 16-time GRAMMY winner has five grown daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

This will also come as great news to the couple's good friends Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, who are expecting their second child this year. The Smash star and Duchess of Sussex are quite close, which means Archie and his awaited sibling likely have a new pal to play with soon!

Just three days ago, the American Idol alum posted a photo to Instagram of herself with her beloved dog at The Beverly Hills Hotel. In the snap, she cradled her baby bump in a Hill House Home nap dress, the same brand Princess Eugenie wore when she left the hospital with her newborn son just a few weeks ago.

It was first thought Katharine was expecting when she appeared with her husband, allegedly shopping for baby supplies in October. The speculation heightened when Katharine sang "She Used to Be Mine" from the musical Waitress at GLOW 2020 that month. During the performance, she touched her stomach as she sang "and the life that's inside her, growing stronger each day." Sources later confirmed Katharine was indeed pregnant.

The rumours took off when she subtly hinted she was with child on Oct. 10 in an Instagram video for Aperol Spritz.

"I won't be drinking this for a while," she said in the video. "Wink, wink. But I'm so excited."

Katharine later showcased her baby bump in a selfie.

David and Katharine met when she was a contestant on season five of American Idol in 2006, and he served as a mentor.

Romance rumours between the two began in May 2017. A few months later, the lovebirds made their official red carpet debut. Katharine and David got engaged in July 2018 in Italy and wed in June 2019 at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London.

Congratulations!