Mandy Moore reveals the sweet meaning behind newborn son August's name By Heather Cichowski

This February, August has been the surprise baby name of the moment, with Princess Eugenie and Mandy Moore both selecting the moniker for their baby boys.

The This is Us star gave birth to her little guy earlier this week, and he's her first child. He also shares a middle name with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first child, Archie! August's full name is August Harrison Goldsmith – Harrison is also Archie's middle name. She took to Instagram on Feb. 24 to share why she and husband Taylor Goldsmith selected the name and its significance.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," the new mom wrote next to a snapshot of August snuggled under a blanket with his name on it.

"Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story.

"I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day."

The 36-year-old actress and singer introduced the little lad on Instagram on Feb. 23, and explained he would be called Gus for short.

"Gus is here," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a cropped photo of him in a pale blue baby sleeper.

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child together on Feb. 9, and they called their baby boy August, too. They revealed their little guy's full name on Feb. 20, along with the first portraits of him. He's been called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

August references Prince Albert, whose middle name was Augustus. The full moniker also pays tribute to his great-grandpa, Prince Philip, and Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank, one of Jack's ancestors.

August is a Latin name and a derivative of Augustus and means "great" or "magnificent." According to Baby Center, August is increasing in popularity and is currently ranked at #140 for 2021. The Bump places it at #257. Of course, the popularity of August will likely skyrocket with the number of famous babies being given the name.