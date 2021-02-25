Tiger Woods will not be charged over severe car crash that left him with multiple leg fractures By Zach Harper

Tiger Woods will not be charged in connection with the severe car accident that left him with multiple leg fractures on Feb. 23, with authorities saying the crash was "purely an accident."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had previously said there was no evidence of impairment in the wreck, which took place near the community of Los Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County. Authorities are still investigating the accident to determine what caused it.

"There'll be a cause of it, and there'll be a vehicle code attached to the cause, if it's inattentive driving or whatever the case may be," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference on Feb. 24. "But that's an infraction... An accident is not a crime."

The crash occurred on a treacherous stretch of road where authorities say there have been 13 different accidents since January 2020. This time, the wreck saw Tiger taken to hospital for surgery for "significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity," according to a tweet posted to Tiger's official Twitter account.

The star's right leg was fitted with a metal rod due to breaks to his tibia and fibula, the two bones below the knee. He also received pins and screws in one of his feet and an ankle, Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer of Harbour-UCLA Medical Center, said in the tweet.

Elin Nordegren, Tiger's ex-wife, joined the stars who were sending him good wishes earlier this week. In an interview with the New York Post, she wished the 45-year-old a quick recovery.

"He didn't need any more injuries," the former model said, referencing the five back surgeries Tiger has had since 2017. His most recent operation was in January, when he had a pressurized disc fragment removed from his back after experiencing discomfort following competition in the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship in Orlando in December.

Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn, Tiger's ex-girlfriend, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, Alex Rodriguez, former NBA star Dwyane Wade and others were also among the celebrities sending Tiger their thoughts and prayers.