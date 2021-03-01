2021 Golden Globe Awards: All the stylish looks you need to see By Heather Cichowski

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards were much different than any other year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the traditional red carpet and format of the show. The show was held on two coasts, hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. While there were some stars who showed up on a small red carpet in Los Angeles, most opted to share their gorgeous styles at home.



Scroll down to see some of the best looks from the 2021 Golden Globes.



Andra Day shone in a Chanel gown with crochet and tulle details paired with Chanel Fine Jewelry.





Sarah Hyland showed off a fiery new hair colour to match her red Monique Lhuillier gown.

Nominee Kaley Cuoco had a proper Cinderella moment in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Harry Winston jewels.

Laverne Cox slayed at the virtual Golden Globes in a roaring red custom Thai Nguyen gown.





Nominee Elle Fanning captivated in a draped Gucci gown accented with embroidered crystal brooches.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown looked dapper in a hunter green jacket for a riff on a classic tux.

Tina Fey was breathtaking in an all-black ensemble.





Christian Slater opted for colour in a deep blue-green suit paired with patterned pocket square.

Justin Theroux looked spiffy in a monochromatic outfit with a modern twist.

Leslie Odom, Jr. (right) and wife Nicolette Robinson were one stylish and colourful couple at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler was not to be missed in a bespoke Moschino outfit with shimmering jacket.

Cynthia Erivo brought major drama to the event with her neon green Valentino Couture gown and gravity-defying platforms.

Eiza Gonzalez struck a pose in a slinky Versace number.

Julia Garner channelled decades gone by in a plunging Prada gown.

Angela Bassett smouldered in a one-shouldered purple gown.

Margot Robbie was a vision in a patterned gown by Chanel.

Laura Dern showed all-black definitely isn't boring in an edgy suit paired with statement heels.

Tracy Morgan was dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Sarah Paulson was divine in a custom Prada gown with a purple cast to match.

Unorthodox star Shira Haas was timelessly elegant in a strapless black dress and statement necklace, all by Chanel.

No traditional red carpet? No problem! Rosamund Pike found a way to make a statement in her exuberant Molly Goddard frock.

Nominee Anna Taylor-Joy looked sensational in shimmering Dior.

The Crown's Gillian Anderson looked positively regal.

Amanda Seyfried was absolutely radiant for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped out to the Golden Globes in New York in coordinating black.

There was no missing Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy in this lively yellow look.

Viola Davis also fully embraced colour in a printed Lavie by CK dress, Gabo Guzzo bag and Pomellato jewels.