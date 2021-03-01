2021 Golden Globe Awards: All the winners By Zach Harper

The show must go on! COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, but the more things change, the more they stay the same, right?

And awards season is continuing to push on through the coronavirus pandemic despite the myriad challenges posed by social distancing and restrictions to prevent transmission of the illness.

The Golden Globes, like most of awards shows this year, was pushed back a few weeks to shift with the times and create a mostly digital production, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York and Los Angeles. Most stars accepted their awards at home on their couches, giving the show a more laid back feel than it typically has.

With no further ado, here are this year's winners – some of their acceptance speeches are also included below!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Supporting Role: John Boyega, Small Axe

John Boyega wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/46uEvYMqWx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Motion Picture - Animated: Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown

It's been a historic night for Emma Corrin at the #GoldenGlobes! She won the award tonight for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama, after receiving her very first nomination in the category. pic.twitter.com/y1GzyLsdXC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Minari

Best Television Series - Drama: The Crown

Cecil B. deMille Award: Jane Fonda

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient... Jane Fonda! #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/qTb1Jqul3i — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Gillian Anderson, The Crown



Congratulations to @GillianA for winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/rIylJebR13 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Director - Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Sasha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture - Drama: Nomadland





