2021 Golden Globe Awards: All the winners

By Zach Harper

The show must go on! COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, but the more things change, the more they stay the same, right?

And awards season is continuing to push on through the coronavirus pandemic despite the myriad challenges posed by social distancing and restrictions to prevent transmission of the illness.

The Golden Globes, like most of awards shows this year, was pushed back a few weeks to shift with the times and create a mostly digital production, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York and Los Angeles. Most stars accepted their awards at home on their couches, giving the show a more laid back feel than it typically has.

With no further ado, here are this year's winners – some of their acceptance speeches are also included below!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Supporting Role: John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Motion Picture - Animated: Soul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Minari
Best Television Series - Drama: The Crown
Cecil B. deMille Award: Jane Fonda

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Director - Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Sasha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture - Drama: Nomadland



