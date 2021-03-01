'The Crown' has a massive night at the Golden Globe Awards By Zach Harper

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor captivated millions when their stunning portrayals of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in The Crown hit Netflix last fall, and they've both picked up Golden Globe Awards for the roles. Gillian Anderson has also done the same for her role as late former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the royal drama.

Twenty-five-year-old first-time nominee Emma's work on the Netflix series saw her win one of the top prizes of the night on Feb. 28: Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama. Her co-star, Olivia Colman, was also nominated in the category, along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sarah Paulson (Ratched).

In a heartwarming moment, the Golden Globes broadcast captured Olivia cheering and shouting as Emma won, which plenty of fans shared and reblogged to their utter joy.

OLIVIA COLMAN BEING HAPPY FOR EMMA CORRIN I’M CRYING THESE TWO WOMEN WERE SO POWERFUL IN THE CROWN TOGETHER #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/XVq7S4P4Mh — ًridz (@michellejcnes) March 1, 2021

Of course, Emma paid a sweet tribute to the late Princess of Wales in her acceptance speech.

"[She had] compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine," the star said as she thanked her cast members, before adding, "On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

It's been a historic night for Emma Corrin at the #GoldenGlobes! She won the award tonight for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama, after receiving her very first nomination in the category. pic.twitter.com/y1GzyLsdXC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

In season four of The Crown, Emma portrays the late Princess of Wales from the early days of her romance with Prince Charles through the first years of their marriage and the beginning of its breakdown.

"I feel I've got to know Diana like you would a friend," she said in an interview with British Vogue in 2020. "I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her."

Interestingly, Emma was initially asked to audition for the part of Camilla, which went to Emerald Fennell. Elizabeth Debicki will pick up where Emma left off in season five.

Emma is up for several other major awards this season, including a Critics Choice Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Given her early success, readers also shouldn't be surprised if we see her pick up an Emmy for the role by the time fall rolls around.

Congratulations to @joshoconnor15 for winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/LWHcapjpio — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Josh was later overwhelmed to win the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his portrayal of Charles. Like Emma and Olivia, his reaction quickly spread online to the delight of fans.

Gillian Anderson also picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television prize for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in season four. She hilariously thanked the hair and makeup team for helping her achieve the U.K. prime minister's signature bouffant hairstyle, or "Thatcher helmet thing" as the actress referred to it!

Congratulations to @GillianA for winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/rIylJebR13 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

This is Gillian's second Golden Globe Award. She previously picked up the Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama prize in 1997 for her role as Dana Scully on The X-Files. The received four nominations for her work on that show.

The series itself also took home the award for Best Television Series - Drama. It's the second time it's won that trophy, having previously picked it up for season one in 2017.