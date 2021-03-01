Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters make very rare appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes from home By Heather Cichowski

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards were a family affair for stars, who celebrated the awards safely at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban surprised fans with a very rare appearance by their daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10.

The family of four popped up during the opening monologue of hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, much to fans' delight. The couple joked about five-time Golden Globe winner Nicole's performance in The Undoing, for which she is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.Nicole's extensive and impressive wardrobe of coats and her bright red curlswere two of the hair and makeup highlights for fans and critics when the series was released last year.



"The Undoing was a sexy and dramatic mystery where Nicole Kidman’s coat is suspected of murdering her wig," the two hilariously quipped.

The camera then cut to Nicole, Keith and their daughters. The Australian actress was radiant in a black Louis Vuitton gown with chain trim. Keith wore a classic black slim suit with skinny black tie and white shirt. Sunday and Faith were both clad in white dresses and had their dark hair down and styled in middle parts.

The happy family were all seated together on a sofa and Nicole held Faith's hand. An orchid and books could be seen in the background.

Doting parents Nicole and Keith have kept their children almost entirely out of the spotlight, have refrained from taking them to red carpet events and are very guarded about the girls' privacy. They are also conscious about posting photos of Faith and Sunday on social media. Occasionally, Nicole publicly marks milestones in her daughters' lives on Instagram.

Nicole also shares son Connor, 25, and daughter Isabella, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. In January, Nicole shared a throwback video of her two girls and her in Uluru.

Fans will likely be thrilled to see Faith and Sunday during the broadcast and be surprised to see how fast they are growing up!