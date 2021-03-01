Dan Levy delivers wonderful message about diversity as 'Schitt's Creek' wins big at Golden Globes By Zach Harper

After sweeping the Emmys last year, Schitt's Creek continued its awards season success by pulling in some of the biggest prizes during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The beloved Canadian comedy picked up the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy award. Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Ted Lasso were also nominated in the category. Creator Dan Levy accepted the award a shimmering Valentino look that perfectly encapsulated and projected his warm, happy personality.

"This acknowledgement is a lovely vote of confidence in the message that Schitt's Creek has come to stand for," he said in his remarks, which he made remotely.

"The idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community. In the spirit of inclusion, I hope that this time next year this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today because there is so much more to be celebrated."

Catherine O'Hara also picked up her first Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Moira Rose, woman of a certain age, on the show.

The 66-year-old was crowned the winner for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Elle Fanning (The Great), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) were also nominated in the category.

Catherine accepted her award with the vigor of a wartime radio operator, as Moira would say, joined by husband Bo Welch in which they hilariously sat on their couch while awkward comedic gag music played behind them.

Congratulations to the winner of Best Actress in A TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Catherine O'Hara! #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/VnwU5TEDbL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

"I am happily and seriously indebted to Eugene and Dan Levy," the Second City alumna said. "They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien. From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on the set where everybody, except me, couldn't hold back tears, it's an experience I will forever hold dear to my heart. And I'm proud to be part of their family."

Congrats to everyone at Schitt's Creek! We're so proud of all of you!