Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, reports say By Heather Cichowski

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reportedly welcomed their sixth child!

On March 1, Hilaria posted a photo to Instagram of herself surrounded by six adorable kids. She had her hand resting on the head of son Eduardo, who they call "Edu," and there was a newborn between the doting mom and Edu.

The co-host of the Mom Brain podcast captioned the picture "7" followed by a red heart emoji. The sweet snap was taken by Alec.

A source confirmed the news to People.

If this is the couple's sixth child, it would also be Alec's seventh. Hilaria gave birth to Edu in September 2020. The couple also share sons Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 4, and Rafael, 5, as well as daughter Carmen, 7. Alec also has daughter, Ireland, 25, from his relationship with Kim Basinger. The "7" in Hilaria's Instagram is believed to reference all of their brood.

The former yoga teacher and actor tied the knot in June 2012 in New York. They have been growing their family since then, and have spoken about how their children look forward to new siblings.

In 2020, the Living Clearly Method author had remained open about having another child. She has long been candid about children, pregnancy and pregnancy loss. Hilaria previously suffered two miscarriages, including one when she was four months pregnant.

A week ago, the mom expressed gratitude in a tender video of her snuggling up to little Romeo.

Congratulations!