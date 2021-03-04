Gillian Anderson and Winser London collaborate on collection in support of International Women's Day By Heather Cichowski

International Women's Day takes place on March 8, 2021. Gillian Anderson is honouring the occasion with her collaboration with Winser London. The luxurious range helps support Women for Women International, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that helps female survivors of war.

The Crown actress first teamed up with Winser London and its founder Kim Winser back in 2018 with a capsule collection – the actress's first foray into design. Since then, she has partnered with the British brand to support International Women's Day. And the latter range features pieces that are directly inspired by Gillian's mouth!

The colourful International Women's Day line has an intarsia lip sweater and a coordinating lips scarf. The scarf is new for 2021. Both styles in the collection are crafted from Italian cashmere and are available in navy blue, orange and grey. The sweater comes in sizes XS to XL.

For International Women's Day, Winser London will be donating 20 per cent of net sales to Women for Women. The charity was specifically selected by Gillian. So far, the brand has been able to donate over $24,600 to the Women for Women International sisterhood.

"I'm delighted that we are expanding the Gillian Anderson collection to include a new Lips design scarf – It's stylish, fun, and gives back, too – Just what we need in 2021," Kim said in a statement.

The female-founded company has long been focused on its charitable endeavours since it started in 2013. Winser London also works with Smart Works, a U.K. charity that provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women, and is one of Duchess Meghan's private patronages. Furthermore, Winser London has been supporting causes during coronavirus lockdown, including care home staff and Southall Black Sisters, a charity that assists vulnerable women.

Gillian's Sex Education co-stars have previously showcased her collection. Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood were all snapped in the intarsia lip sweater.