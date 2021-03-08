2021 Critics Choice Awards: All the fashionable looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Awards season continued on March 7 with the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/critics-choice-awards><strong>Critics Choice Awards</strong></a>. Like the <a href=/tags/0/golden-globes><strong>Golden Globes</strong></a>, the Critics Choice took place without the traditional red carpet due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. <p>However, fans will be pleased to know that the show definitely didn't lack for glamour and style. Celebrities wowed with their bold, creative and unforgettable fashion choices. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
An expectant <a href=/tags/0/gal-gadot><strong>Gal Gadot</strong></a> glowed in a monochromatic ensemble with dramatic frilled top courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/prabal-gurung><strong>Prabal Gurung</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
There was no missing <strong>Eli Goree</strong> in his standout red suit from <a href=/tags/0/etro><strong>Etro</strong></a> paired with matching shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Leigh Keily via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/amanda-seyfried><strong>Amanda Seyfried</strong></a> shimmered in <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong>Jaime Pressly</strong> was all wrapped up in a blue gown with strappy detailing. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images for ABA
It was all about classic black and white for host <a href=/tags/0/taye-diggs><strong>Taye Diggs</strong></a>. <P>Photo: &copy; Jillian Clark via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/regina-king><strong>Regina King</strong></a> slayed at the awards in a navy <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Wayman and Micah via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/emerald-fennell><strong>Emerald Fennell</strong></a> demonstrated how to do luxe pyjama dressing in a floral and feathered set at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Colomba Giacomini via Getty Images
Critics Choice nominee <a href=/tags/0/andra-day><strong>Andra Day</strong></a> was all wrapped up in a chic colour-blocked ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Myriam Santos via Getty Images
<strong>Algee Smith</strong> of <em>Judas and the Black Messiah</em> stuck a pose in pale pink coordinates in front of a coordinating background. <p>Photo: &copy; James Anthony Photographer with corwdMGMT via Getty Images
<strong>Courtney B. Vance</strong> and wife <a href=/tags/0/angela-bassett><strong>Angela Bassett</strong></a> coordinated in elegant shades of black. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
<a href=/tags/0/orlando-bloom><strong>Orlando Bloom</strong></a> showcased a curly hairdo and navy suit at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
<strong><a href=/tags/0/dylan-mcdermott>Dylan McDermott</strong></a> looked debonair in a green velvet jacket with black layers. <p>Photo: &copy; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA
<strong>Rhea Seehorn</strong> from <em>Better Call Saul</em> made a statement in a frilled red gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Hayley Grgurich via Getty Images
<strong>Dominique Fishback</strong> of <em>Judas and the Black Messiah</em> looked like a dream in her embellished tulle gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
<strong>Leslie Odom Jr.</strong> mixed hard and soft elements with his stylish look from <a href=/tags/0/celine><strong>Celine</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Phoebe Joaquin via Getty Images
<em>The Flight Attendant</em>'s <strong>Audrey Grace Marshall</strong> had the perfect party dress with her tulle confection. <p>Photo: &copy; Heidi Marshall via Getty Images
