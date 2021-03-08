2021 Critics' Choice Awards: All the winners By Zach Harper

The Crown and its cast members had yet another huge night at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, as the acclaimed Netflix series took home four of the television awards.

Newcomer Emma Corrin won the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana on the show, while Josh O'Connor won the Best Actor in a Drama Series Award for playing Prince Charles. Gillian Anderson picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy for portraying late former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the show itself was named Best Drama Series.

Emerald Fennell, known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in the series, won the Best Original Screenplay award in the film categories for her work on Promising Young Woman.

Schitt's Creek also had a huge night, with Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy taking home the Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series awards.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Netflix's acclaimed film starring the late Chadwick Boseman, picked up three awards in the film categories. He was named Best Actor, and the film also garnered prizes for hair and makeup and costume design.

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film that stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel the U.S. midwest, won four of the film awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

With no further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards:

Film

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Young Actor/Actress: Alan Kim, Minari

Best Acting Ensemble: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Mank

Best Editing: Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Hair and Makeup: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Best Comedy: Palm Springs

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari

Best Song: "Speak Now," One Night in Miami

Best Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Television

Best Drama Series: The Crown

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

Best Movie Made for Television: Hamilton

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Best Talk Show: Late Night With Seth Meyers

Best Comedy Special: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Best Short Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler