2021 Critics' Choice Awards: All the winners
By Zach Harper
The Crown and its cast members had yet another huge night at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, as the acclaimed Netflix series took home four of the television awards.
Newcomer Emma Corrin won the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana on the show, while Josh O'Connor won the Best Actor in a Drama Series Award for playing Prince Charles. Gillian Anderson picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy for portraying late former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the show itself was named Best Drama Series.
Emerald Fennell, known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in the series, won the Best Original Screenplay award in the film categories for her work on Promising Young Woman.
Schitt's Creek also had a huge night, with Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy taking home the Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series awards.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Netflix's acclaimed film starring the late Chadwick Boseman, picked up three awards in the film categories. He was named Best Actor, and the film also garnered prizes for hair and makeup and costume design.
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film that stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel the U.S. midwest, won four of the film awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.
With no further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards:
Film
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Young Actor/Actress: Alan Kim, Minari
Best Acting Ensemble: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Mank
Best Editing: Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Best Costume Design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Hair and Makeup: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Best Comedy: Palm Springs
Best Foreign Language Film: Minari
Best Song: "Speak Now," One Night in Miami
Best Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Television
Best Drama Series: The Crown
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit
Best Movie Made for Television: Hamilton
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: John Boyega, Small Axe
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Best Talk Show: Late Night With Seth Meyers
Best Comedy Special: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Best Short Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler