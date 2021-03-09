Chadwick Boseman, Vanessa Kirby among those nominated for 2021 BAFTAs By Zach Harper

The nominees are in for the 2021 BAFTAs!

This year, director Chloé Zhao's acclaimed Nomadland and British coming-of-age movie Rocks lead the pack, both picking up six nods.

Chadwick Boseman's performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has picked up yet another nomination, with the late actor being nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in the Netflix film.

Fans of The Crown will notice two of the show's stars have received nominations for their acting work and screenwriting, respectively. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the series, is up for her work in Pieces of a Woman. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in seasons three and four, is up for several awards for her work on Promising Young Woman, including Best Original Screenplay.

Here are the nominees for the 2021 BAFTAs:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm with Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukka Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses

Aan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Original Score

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Soul

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Emile Mosseri, Minari

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Anthony Willis, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House (Remi Weekes, Writer/Director)

Limbo (Ben Sharrock, Writer/Director; Irune Gurtubai, Producer; also produced by Angus Lamont)

Moffie (Jack Sidey, Writer/Producer; also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham)

Rocks (Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, writers)

Saint Maud (Rose Glass, Writer/Director; Oliver Kassman, Producer; also produced by Andrea Cornwell)

Film Not in the English Language

Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen)

Dear Comrades! (Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov)

Les Miserables (Ladj Ly)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich)

Documentary

Collective (Alexander Nanau)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey)

The Dissident (Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen)

My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster)

The Social Dilemma (Jeff Orlowski and Larissa Rhodes)

Animated Film

Onward (Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae)

Soul (Pete Docter, Dana Murray)

Wolfmakers (Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young)

Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jasmine Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, Rocks

Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven, The Mauritanian

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Casting

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu and Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman

Shaheen Baig, Calm with Horses

Alexa L. Fogel, Judas and the Black Messiah

Julia Kim, Minari

Lucy Pardee, Rocks

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Alwin H. Küchler, The Mauritanian

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Editing

Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Production Design

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Mank

David Cranksets and Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World

Maria Djokovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Dig

Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone, The Father

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Rebecca

Costume Design

Alice Babidge, The Dig

Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Michael O'Connor, Ammonite

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Trish Summerville, Mank

Makeup and Hair

Matiki Anoff, Larr M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera and Mia Neal, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mark Coulier, Pinocchio

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash and Matthew Mungle, HillBilly Elegy

Jenny Shircore, The Dig

Kimberley Spiteri and Gigi Williams, Mank

Sound

Jamie Bakhsht, Nicholas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc, Sound of Metal

Coya Elliott, Ren Klick and David Parker, Soul

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers and M. Wolf Snyder, Nomadland

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett and Oliver Tarney, News of the World

Nominees TBC, Greyhound

Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Mathan McGuinness and Sebastian von Overheidt, Greyhound

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands and Seth Maury, Mulan

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson and Andrew Lockley, Tenet

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence and David Watkins, The Midnight Sky

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis and Greg Fisher, The One and Only

British Short Animation:

The Fire Next Time (Enaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang and Kerry Jade Kolbe)

The Owl and the Pussycat (Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf)

The Song of a Lost Boy (Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald and Brid Arnstein)

British Short Film:

Eyelash (Jesse Lewis Reece and Ike Newman)

Lizard (Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel and Wale Davies)

Lucky Break (John Addis and Rami Sarras Pantoja)

Miss Curvy (Ghana Eldemellawy)

The Present (Farah Nabulsi)

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù