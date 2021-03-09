Chadwick Boseman, Vanessa Kirby among those nominated for 2021 BAFTAs
By Zach Harper
The nominees are in for the 2021 BAFTAs!
This year, director Chloé Zhao's acclaimed Nomadland and British coming-of-age movie Rocks lead the pack, both picking up six nods.
Chadwick Boseman's performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has picked up yet another nomination, with the late actor being nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in the Netflix film.
Fans of The Crown will notice two of the show's stars have received nominations for their acting work and screenwriting, respectively. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the series, is up for her work in Pieces of a Woman. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in seasons three and four, is up for several awards for her work on Promising Young Woman, including Best Original Screenplay.
Here are the nominees for the 2021 BAFTAs:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm with Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading Actress
Bukka Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Aan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Original Score
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Soul
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Emile Mosseri, Minari
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Anthony Willis, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House (Remi Weekes, Writer/Director)
Limbo (Ben Sharrock, Writer/Director; Irune Gurtubai, Producer; also produced by Angus Lamont)
Moffie (Jack Sidey, Writer/Producer; also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham)
Rocks (Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, writers)
Saint Maud (Rose Glass, Writer/Director; Oliver Kassman, Producer; also produced by Andrea Cornwell)
Film Not in the English Language
Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen)
Dear Comrades! (Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov)
Les Miserables (Ladj Ly)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich)
Documentary
Collective (Alexander Nanau)
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey)
The Dissident (Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen)
My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster)
The Social Dilemma (Jeff Orlowski and Larissa Rhodes)
Animated Film
Onward (Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae)
Soul (Pete Docter, Dana Murray)
Wolfmakers (Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young)
Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jasmine Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, Rocks
Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Moira Buffini, The Dig
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven, The Mauritanian
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Casting
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu and Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman
Shaheen Baig, Calm with Horses
Alexa L. Fogel, Judas and the Black Messiah
Julia Kim, Minari
Lucy Pardee, Rocks
Cinematography
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Alwin H. Küchler, The Mauritanian
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Editing
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Production Design
Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Mank
David Cranksets and Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World
Maria Djokovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Dig
Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone, The Father
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Rebecca
Costume Design
Alice Babidge, The Dig
Alexandra Byrne, Emma
Michael O'Connor, Ammonite
Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Trish Summerville, Mank
Makeup and Hair
Matiki Anoff, Larr M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera and Mia Neal, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mark Coulier, Pinocchio
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash and Matthew Mungle, HillBilly Elegy
Jenny Shircore, The Dig
Kimberley Spiteri and Gigi Williams, Mank
Sound
Jamie Bakhsht, Nicholas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc, Sound of Metal
Coya Elliott, Ren Klick and David Parker, Soul
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers and M. Wolf Snyder, Nomadland
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett and Oliver Tarney, News of the World
Nominees TBC, Greyhound
Special Visual Effects
Pete Bebb, Mathan McGuinness and Sebastian von Overheidt, Greyhound
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands and Seth Maury, Mulan
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson and Andrew Lockley, Tenet
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence and David Watkins, The Midnight Sky
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis and Greg Fisher, The One and Only
British Short Animation:
The Fire Next Time (Enaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang and Kerry Jade Kolbe)
The Owl and the Pussycat (Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf)
The Song of a Lost Boy (Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald and Brid Arnstein)
British Short Film:
Eyelash (Jesse Lewis Reece and Ike Newman)
Lizard (Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel and Wale Davies)
Lucky Break (John Addis and Rami Sarras Pantoja)
Miss Curvy (Ghana Eldemellawy)
The Present (Farah Nabulsi)
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù