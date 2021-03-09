The Weeknd leads nominees for 2021 JUNO Awards By Zach Harper

The Weeknd has had an incredible year that culminated in a halftime performance at the Super Bowl last month, and he's just received six JUNO Award nominations to recognize his amazing success.

The star is upfor the JUNO Fan Choice Award, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the year and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year.

Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe follow just behind him, with five nominations each.

Veteran Canadian performers such as Celine Dion and Alanis Morissette also received nominations, as did Brett Kissel – a favourite of HELLO! Canada readers.

The JUNO Awards will be handed out on May 16. The ceremony was originally scheduled for March, as is generally tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic required it to be postponed a few weeks. It will be held remotely from several different locations across the country instead of being broadcast from a single space.

Here are the nominees for the 2021 JUNO Awards:

JUNO Fan Choice Award (presented by Freedom Mobile)

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Frigrants

NAV

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single of the Year

Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – "Intentions"

Brett Kissel – "Drink About Me

Lennon Stella – "Kissing Other People"

JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – "If the World Was Ending"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

International Album of the Year

Luke Combs – What You See Ain't Always What You Get

Eminem - Music to be Murdered By

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Victor Victor – Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Album of the Year (presented by Music Canada)

Justin Bieber – Changes

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Celine Dion – Courage

Ali Gatie – YOU

The Weeknd – After Hours

Artist of the Year (presented by Sirius XM Canada)

Justin Bieber

Celine Dion

Ali Gatie

Jessie Reyez

The Weeknd

Group of the Year (presented by SiriusXM Canada)

Arkells

The Glorious Sons

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year (presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's private radio broadcasters)

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Powfu

JP Saxe

Curtis Waters

Breakthrough Group of the Year (Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters)

2Frères

Crown Lands

MANILA GREY

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Songwriter of the Year (Presented by SOCAN)

Alessia Cara

Alanis Morissette

Jessie Reyez

JP Saxe

The Weeknd, Belly and Jason "DeHeala" Quenneville

Pop Album of the Year

Justin Bieber – Changes

Ryland James – Ryland James

Lennon Stella – Three. Two. One.

Johnny Orlando – It's Never Really Over

JP Saxe – Hold it Together

Rock Album of the Year

Crown Lands – Crown Lands

Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Colorado

Sam Roberts Band – All of Us

Silverstein – A Beautiful Place to Drown

JJ Wilde - Ruthless

Francophone Album of the Year

2Frères – À tous les vents

Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe

Les Cowboys Fringants – Les antipodes

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Pierre Lapointe – Pour déjouer l'ennui

Rap Recording of the Year

88GLAM – New Mania

bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy – Baby Gravy 2

Eric Reprid – Cold World

NAV – Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version)

TOBi – ELEMENTS Vol. 1

Dance Recording of the Year

Felix Cartal and Sophie Simmons - MINE

KAYTRANADA – BUBBA

REZZ x Grabbitz – Someone Else

So Suss – Voices

Frank Walker – Dancing in the Dark

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Presented by APTN)

Church House Blues

Kîyânaw

North Star Calling

The Ridge

Terry Uyarak

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

Shay Lia – Solaris

Savannah Ré – Where You Are

Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came to Kill Us

TOBi – Holiday

The Weeknd – After Hours

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year

Akeel Henry – "Rain" (co-producer Mike 'DZL' Holmes; from the album Back Home by Trey Songz) and "spell My Name" (co-producer Antonio Dixon; from the album Spell My Name by Toni Braxton)

KAYTRANADA – "10%" (from the album Bubba by KAYTRANADA) and "Frontstreet (Freestyle)" (from the album Frontstreet (Freestyle) by Mick Jenkins)

Jordon Manswell – "Fallin'" (co-producers Jonathan Martin and Toni Braxton; from the album Spell My Name by Toni Braxton) and "Home" (from the album Proverbs by Dylan Sinclair)

Murda Beatz – "Motive" (co-producers Joseph L'Étranger, Mr. Franks and Tommy Brown; from the album Positions by Ariana Grande) and "Say You Love Me" (co-producers Joseph L'Étranger and OG Parker; from the album Slime & B by Chris Brown and Young Thug)

WondaGurl – "Aim for the Moon" (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright and Tyy Beats; from the album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon by Pop Smoke) and "Gang Gang" (co-producer Vou; from the album Jackboys by Jackboys & Sheck Wes)

Music Video of the Year

Deadmau5 and The Neptunes – "Pomegranate" (Nick DenBoer)

Scott Helman - "Wait No More" (Ben Knechtel)

Sheenah Ko – "Wrap Me Up" (Brittney Canda and Vincent René-Lortie)

Jessie Reyez – "Intruders" (Les Solis and Peter Huang)

Jessie Reyez – "No One's in the Room" (Emma Higgins)

Electronic Album of the Year

ATTLAS - Lavender God

Caribou – Suddenly

CRi - Juvenile

Jessy Lanza – All the Time

Bob Moses – Desire

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Celine Dion – Courage

Pierre Lapointe – Pour déjouer l'ennui

Alanis Morissette – Such Pretty Forks in the Road

STORRY – CH III: The Come Up

Craig Strickland – Starlit Afternoon