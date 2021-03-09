The Weeknd leads nominees for 2021 JUNO Awards
By Zach Harper
The Weeknd has had an incredible year that culminated in a halftime performance at the Super Bowl last month, and he's just received six JUNO Award nominations to recognize his amazing success.
The star is upfor the JUNO Fan Choice Award, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the year and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year.
Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe follow just behind him, with five nominations each.
Veteran Canadian performers such as Celine Dion and Alanis Morissette also received nominations, as did Brett Kissel – a favourite of HELLO! Canada readers.
The JUNO Awards will be handed out on May 16. The ceremony was originally scheduled for March, as is generally tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic required it to be postponed a few weeks. It will be held remotely from several different locations across the country instead of being broadcast from a single space.
Here are the nominees for the 2021 JUNO Awards:
JUNO Fan Choice Award (presented by Freedom Mobile)
Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Frigrants
NAV
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
Single of the Year
Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – "Intentions"
Brett Kissel – "Drink About Me
Lennon Stella – "Kissing Other People"
JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – "If the World Was Ending"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
International Album of the Year
Luke Combs – What You See Ain't Always What You Get
Eminem - Music to be Murdered By
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Victor Victor – Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Album of the Year (presented by Music Canada)
Justin Bieber – Changes
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Celine Dion – Courage
Ali Gatie – YOU
The Weeknd – After Hours
Artist of the Year (presented by Sirius XM Canada)
Justin Bieber
Celine Dion
Ali Gatie
Jessie Reyez
The Weeknd
Group of the Year (presented by SiriusXM Canada)
Arkells
The Glorious Sons
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Reklaws
Breakthrough Artist of the Year (presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's private radio broadcasters)
Ryland James
Tate McRae
Powfu
JP Saxe
Curtis Waters
Breakthrough Group of the Year (Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters)
2Frères
Crown Lands
MANILA GREY
Peach Pit
Young Bombs
Songwriter of the Year (Presented by SOCAN)
Alessia Cara
Alanis Morissette
Jessie Reyez
JP Saxe
The Weeknd, Belly and Jason "DeHeala" Quenneville
Pop Album of the Year
Justin Bieber – Changes
Ryland James – Ryland James
Lennon Stella – Three. Two. One.
Johnny Orlando – It's Never Really Over
JP Saxe – Hold it Together
Rock Album of the Year
Crown Lands – Crown Lands
Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Colorado
Sam Roberts Band – All of Us
Silverstein – A Beautiful Place to Drown
JJ Wilde - Ruthless
Francophone Album of the Year
2Frères – À tous les vents
Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe
Les Cowboys Fringants – Les antipodes
Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Pierre Lapointe – Pour déjouer l'ennui
Rap Recording of the Year
88GLAM – New Mania
bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy – Baby Gravy 2
Eric Reprid – Cold World
NAV – Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version)
TOBi – ELEMENTS Vol. 1
Dance Recording of the Year
Felix Cartal and Sophie Simmons - MINE
KAYTRANADA – BUBBA
REZZ x Grabbitz – Someone Else
So Suss – Voices
Frank Walker – Dancing in the Dark
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Presented by APTN)
Church House Blues
Kîyânaw
North Star Calling
The Ridge
Terry Uyarak
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year
Shay Lia – Solaris
Savannah Ré – Where You Are
Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came to Kill Us
TOBi – Holiday
The Weeknd – After Hours
Jack Richardson Producer of the Year
Akeel Henry – "Rain" (co-producer Mike 'DZL' Holmes; from the album Back Home by Trey Songz) and "spell My Name" (co-producer Antonio Dixon; from the album Spell My Name by Toni Braxton)
KAYTRANADA – "10%" (from the album Bubba by KAYTRANADA) and "Frontstreet (Freestyle)" (from the album Frontstreet (Freestyle) by Mick Jenkins)
Jordon Manswell – "Fallin'" (co-producers Jonathan Martin and Toni Braxton; from the album Spell My Name by Toni Braxton) and "Home" (from the album Proverbs by Dylan Sinclair)
Murda Beatz – "Motive" (co-producers Joseph L'Étranger, Mr. Franks and Tommy Brown; from the album Positions by Ariana Grande) and "Say You Love Me" (co-producers Joseph L'Étranger and OG Parker; from the album Slime & B by Chris Brown and Young Thug)
WondaGurl – "Aim for the Moon" (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright and Tyy Beats; from the album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon by Pop Smoke) and "Gang Gang" (co-producer Vou; from the album Jackboys by Jackboys & Sheck Wes)
Music Video of the Year
Deadmau5 and The Neptunes – "Pomegranate" (Nick DenBoer)
Scott Helman - "Wait No More" (Ben Knechtel)
Sheenah Ko – "Wrap Me Up" (Brittney Canda and Vincent René-Lortie)
Jessie Reyez – "Intruders" (Les Solis and Peter Huang)
Jessie Reyez – "No One's in the Room" (Emma Higgins)
Electronic Album of the Year
ATTLAS - Lavender God
Caribou – Suddenly
CRi - Juvenile
Jessy Lanza – All the Time
Bob Moses – Desire
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
Celine Dion – Courage
Pierre Lapointe – Pour déjouer l'ennui
Alanis Morissette – Such Pretty Forks in the Road
STORRY – CH III: The Come Up
Craig Strickland – Starlit Afternoon