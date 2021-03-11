Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce 2021 Oscar nominations By Heather Cichowski

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a special treat for film buffs: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to be announcing the 2021 Oscars nominees!

The couple will host an event at which the lucky nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards nominations will be revealed on March 15. The show starts at 8:19 am EST.

The two-part presentation will have a global livestream on Oscars.org, Oscars.com and the Academy’s social media channels. The first half will cover the supporting acting nominees, writing and costume design awards. The second part, which begins at 8:31 am EST, will get into lead acting awards, directing, visual effects and Best Picture. But the exact order is still subject to change.

Nick and Priyanka shared an adorable video on their Instagrams to reveal they were on Oscar nominations presenting duties.

In the clip, Priyanka encouraged her Instagram followers to tell her she and Nick were announcing the Oscar nominations, without actually telling her they were announcing the Oscar nominations. Nick, who was making a drink in the background of the video, cut in to explain to his wife how she didn't quite get the viral trend right – and revealed Priyanka had given away their surprise.

"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas," the White Tiger star captioned the post.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25 and will be televised live on ABC from 8 pm EST. The awards will be held "in multiple locations," according to the Academy, due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Earlier this week, the 2021 BAFTAs nominations were announced. Director Chloé Zhao's Nomadland and British coming-of-age movie Rocks led the nominations. The Crown was also recognized along with Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Many are predicting Nomadland and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will pick up the lion's share of this year's Oscar nominations, too.