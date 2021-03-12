Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up after two-year engagement: reports By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, reports say.

Page Six and TMZ are both reporting the celebrity couple had being going through some difficult times recently and they decided to go their separate ways.

“He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a Miami source told the publication.

"This has been a long time coming," a source told People.

The news comes as a shock to fans after Jennifer and Alex both posted sweet photos together in the Dominic Republic across their individual Instagram accounts at the end of February.

The couple began dating in 2017 and reportedly moved in with each other that same year. In March 2019, A-Rod popped the question to Jennifer during a vacation in the Bahamas. The pair purchased a US$40 million home on a private island in Florida in August 2020.

Last year, they were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer and athlete had originally intended to have a big church wedding, which would not have been possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They frequently posted photos of their relationship and blended family life on social media. It appeared the couple had no difficulty blending their families: Jennifer's children, twins Max and Emme, 13, and A-Rod's kids, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.

We wish the couple and their families the best during this difficult time.