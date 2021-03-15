2021 GRAMMYs: All the bold looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>It was music’s biggest night on March 14 thanks to the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/grammy-awards><strong>GRAMMY Awards</strong></a>. After being postponed from January, there was even more excitement surrounding this year's <a href=/tags/0/grammys><strong>GRAMMYs</strong></a>. The red carpet might have been scaled down due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic, but the looks weren't. The GRAMMYs are always known for their bold styling choices and singers, musicians and celebrities delivered tonight. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the 63rd GRAMMY Awards!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/harry-styles><strong>Harry Styles</strong></a> brought so much joy to the red carpet in a <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> ensemble with yellow plaid jacket and purple boa. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Ingrid Andress</strong> turned heads in a cream suit with dazzling accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Julia Michaels</strong>'s black gown with ivory ruffles had plenty of drama! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Jhené Aiko</strong> dressed to impress in a frothy pink tulle gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/billie-eilish><strong>Billie Eilish</strong></a> was completely coordinated from her face mask right down to her manicure. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/dua-lipa><strong>Dua Lipa</strong></a> glittered on the GRAMMYs red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/big-sean><strong>Big Sean</strong></a> was supremely debonair in a slim tux paired with draped scarf and loafers. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The always-coordinated sisters of <strong>Haim</strong> charmed in custom periwinkle ensembles from <a href=/tags/0/prada><strong>Prada</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Anderson .Paak</strong> and <a href=/tags/0/bruno-mars><strong>Bruno Mars</strong></a> brought some retro vibes to the GRAMMYs red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Double GRAMMY nominee <a href=/tags/0/finneas><strong>Finneas</strong></a> looked sharp in a pale pink suit with dramatic black lapels. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/Lizzo><strong>Lizzo</strong></a> was sensational in a ruched mint green dress from <a href=/tags/0/balmain><strong>Balmain</strong></a> paired with coordinating <a href=/tags/0/stuart-weitzman><strong>Stuart Weitzman</strong></a> shoes and <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/miranda-lambert><strong>Miranda Lambert</strong></a> shone bright in a patterned silver gown and green clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Phoebe Bridgers</strong> showed up in her signature skeleton look, but this time in a bedazzled dress version! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mother-daughter duo <a href=/tags/0/tish-cyrus><strong>Tish Cyrus</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/noah-cyrus><strong>Noah Cyrus</strong></a> made a statement in juxtaposing black and ivory ensembles. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/bad-bunny><strong>Bad Bunny</strong></a> had fun with his accessories on the red carpet. He carried a flower and topped his all-black outfit off with a playful beanie. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/megan-thee-stallion><strong>Megan Thee Stallion</strong></a> slayed the red carpet in a dramatic orange gown by <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/her><strong>H.E.R.</strong></a> was so stylish at the GRAMMY Awards in long raspberry layers courtesy of <strong>Dundas</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
GRAMMYs host <a href=/tags/0/trevor-noah><strong>Trevor Noah</strong></a> was very dapper in a double-breasted black tux and bow tie. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Costa Rican singer/songwriter <strong>Debi Nova</strong> made a fun statement in a high-low pink dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/maren-morris><strong>Maren Morris</strong></a> glowed in a slinky lilac gown with delicate embellishment. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>DaBaby</strong> struck a cool pose in a multicoloured brocade suit from <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
New mom <strong>Mickey Guyton</strong> was breathtaking in a butterfly-strewn gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> couldn't be more ready for spring in this floral dress and baby pink shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
