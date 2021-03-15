All the winners from the 2021 Grammys By Zach Harper

It was a history-making night at the 2021 Grammys, as Beyoncé picked up her 28th gramophone and set a new record.

She's now the most awarded singer in Grammys history, tied with producer Quincy Jones. Only conductor Georg Solti is ahead of them both, having won 31 Grammys during his lifetime. Beyoncé could easily overtake him in future years.

The superstar picked up four awards, two of which were for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage." Her "Brown Skin Girl" music video, which features her daughter Blue Ivy, also won a trophy, as did her "Black Parade" single.

Overall, the 2021 Grammys celebrated women who had made major waves in music over the last year.

Megan won three awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Billie Eilish, who swept the five major categories at the 2020 Grammys, was awarded twice more this year, taking home Record of the Year for "Everything I Ever Wanted" and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time to Die." Taylor Swift also took home the Album of the Year award, becoming the first woman to ever win that three times.

With no further ado, here are the 2021 Grammy winners relevant to HELLO! Canada readers. You can see the full list of winners at the Grammys' website.

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish – "Everything I Ever Wanted"

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song of the Year: H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles – "Watermelon Sugar"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: James Taylor – American Standard

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Best Dance Recording: KAYTRANADA featuring Kali Uchis – "10%"

Best Dance/Electronic Album: KAYTRANADA – Bubba

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple – "Shameika"

Best Rock Album: The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard – "Stay High"

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Best R&B Performance: Beyoncé – "Black Parade"

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Ledisi – "Anything for You"

Best Progressive R&B Album: Thundercat – "It Is What It Is"

Best R&B Song: Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. – "Better Than I Imagine"

Best R&B Album: John Legend – Bigger Love

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage"

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

Best Rap Album: Nas – King's Disease

Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage"

Best Country Solo Performance: Vince Gill – "When My Amy Prays"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Best Country Song: The Highwomen – "Crowded Table"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West – "Jesus is King"

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Best Musical Theatre Album: Jagged Little Pill

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish – "No Time to Die"

Best Music Video: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy – "Brown Skin Girl"