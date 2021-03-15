2021 Grammys: The best looks and standout moments from the show

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The 2021 <a href=/tags/0/grammy-awards><strong>Grammys</strong></a> red carpet slayed with its <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021031459423/2021-grammy-awards-red-carpet-best-dressed-photos"><strong>bold outfits</strong></a>. And the statement style continued during the actual show. <p>Celebrities and musicians brought their fashion A-game to their <a href=/tags/0/grammys><strong>Grammys</strong></a> performances and on-stage appearances. They gave viewers fun, unexpected and daring ensembles. These are looks and performances that we will be thinking about for a long time! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best outfits from the 2021 Grammys show!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/harry-styles><strong>Harry Styles</strong></a> kicked things off in another <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> look. <p>The style icon opened the show with "Watermelon Sugar." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
He threw away his sage green boa during the performance to reveal his leather suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Looking sharp! All eyes were on <a href=/tags/0/dababy><strong>DaBaby</strong></a> in a white suit with embellished accessories, including double <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> pins, during his set of “Rockstar” with <strong>Roddy Ricch</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/lizzo><strong>Lizzo</strong></a> stunned in another romantic <a href=/tags/0/balmain><strong>Balmain</strong></a> dress when she spoke on stage during the 63rd Grammys. <P>The "Truth Hurts" singer accessorized with a trio of supersized snap clips and plenty of sparkling jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Bad Bunny</strong> teamed up with <strong>Jhay Cortez</strong> to perform "Dakiti." <p>The former artist wowed in a dramatic look featuring a chain-mail scarf detail. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
All eyes were on <a href=/tags/0/dua-lipa><strong>Dua Lipa</strong></a> when she graced the stage in this voluminous pink gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The singer took off the statement pink layer to reveal sparkling separates during her fun set. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
It was pure <em>Folklore</em> magic when <a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> emerged with her guitar in a floral maxi gown. <p>Photo: &copy; TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images
<strong>Mickey Guyton</strong> shone in a glistening gold gown as she belted out "Black Like Me." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/maren-morris><strong>Maren Morris</strong></a> changed into a flowing red wrap gown to perform "My Friend." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/miranda-lambert><strong>Miranda Lambert</strong></a> donned a short fringed dress that was perfect for her whimsical set to sing "Bluebird." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Now this is an entrance look! <a href=/tags/0/megan-thee-stallion><strong>Megan Thee Stallion</strong></a> channelled her inner showgirl. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The rapper upped the glitz factor when she removed her feathered layers for a medley of "Body" and "Savage." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
There was no missing <a href=/tags/0/cardi-b><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> when she graced the stage to perform with Megan Thee Stallion. She looked FIERCE! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion had so many statement-making performance outfits! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<strong>Doja Cat</strong> channelled Catwoman during her performance of "Say So." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/jhene-aiko><strong> Jhené Aiko</strong></a> completely switched up her look. <p>She took to the stage in a one-shouldered red gown after wowing on the red carpet in a soft pink tulle gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/bruno-mars><strong>Bruno Mars</strong></a> and <strong>Anderson .Paak</strong>, as <strong>Silk Sonic</strong>, kicked it old school with their suits and brought back disco for "Leave the Door Open." <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargor/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
