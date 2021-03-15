Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Harry Styles supported each other in very sweet ways at the Grammys By Zach Harper

The stars are just like us! Yes, they might take to the stage every night and tour the world (when we're not in the middle of a pandemic, that is), win awards and make their millions... but they all know a good beat and a catchy tune when they hear one.

Harry Styles blew up the Grammys stage with his performance of "Watermelon Sugar," for which he won the Best Solo Pop Performance award the same evening. Viewers were thrilled as he rocked music's biggest night in an all-leather outfit from Gucci that he topped with a green feather boa – which he later ejected with a flourish as he danced up a storm.

Billie Eilish was seen watching his performance backstage and was nodding and bopping along with a big smile on her face the whole time.

Like Harry, Billie also picked up a Grammy on March 14, taking home the Best Song Written for Visual Media award for "No Time to Die." Last year, she had a massive night at the 2020 Grammys, which she swept. She's up for three other awards this year, including Song of the Year.

Harry was later seen hugging Lizzo between two RVs outside the Staples Center. They both looked stylish as ever, with Harry wrapped in a mauve boa while Lizzo wrapped her arms around him in a lavender gown.

We not only love seeing these friendships, but we think all three of them should collaborate or tour or both! Keep your fingers crossed for that in a post- COVID world...