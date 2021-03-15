Beyoncé sets new record at 2021 Grammys By Zach Harper

They call her Queen Bey for a reason, and Beyoncé proved she's one of the greatest pop singers of all time when she set a new record at the Grammys on March 14.

The superstar won her 28th Grammy during the show, breaking bluegrass singer Alison Krauss's record for the most Grammys won during a female artist's career. She's now won more grammophones than any other singer in history, and is tied with producer Quincy Jones at 28. Only late conductor Georg Solti has won more than both of them – he took 31 home during his lifetime.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job to reflect the times, and it's been such a difficult time," Beyoncé said of "Black Parade," which was released during the protests following George Floyd's death last year and celebrates Black culture and Black activism. "So I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black queens and kings."

Beyoncé's music video for "Brown Skin Girl," which features her daughter, Blue Ivy, also won an award.

"I know my two daughters and son are watching," the living legend said as she accepted the trophy for "Black Parade." "Blue, she won a Grammy tonight! I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud to be all of your mommy."

The star also won two times for "Savage," her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Her "Black Parade" also won the Best R&B Performance award. The Houston-born star sweetly thanked Megan, who also calls that city her hometown, as she accepted the award for Best Rap Song.

"I just want to give my love to Megan," Beyoncé said as she and the 26-year-old accepted the prize for Best Rap Song for "Savage." "I have so much love for you and I'm honoured that you asked me to be on the song."