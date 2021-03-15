The most beautiful jewels at the 2021 Grammys

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>On March 14, the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/grammy-awards><strong>Grammy Awards</strong></a> delivered some <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021031559460/beyonce-makes-history-sets-new-record-2021-grammys"><strong>history-making wins</strong></a> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021031459423/2021-grammy-awards-red-carpet-best-dressed-photos"><strong>incredible fashion</strong></a>. Music's biggest night also didn't lack for bling. <p>Fans who have been hoping for more glamour after a shortage of red carpet events due to <a href="ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/covid-19"><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> likely got their fill with all of the megawatt jewels on display at the <a href=/tags/0/grammys><strong>Grammys</strong></a>. These are the necklaces, earrings and rings that deserve to be seen in detail. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most breathtaking jewels from the 63rd Grammy Awards!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/her><strong>H.E.R.</strong></a>'s Grammy ensemble had plenty of incredible details from her <strong>Sheryl Jones</strong> emerald and round diamond necklace to her colourful eyeshadow and embellished <a href=/tags/0/dundas><strong>Dundas</strong></a> outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/noah-cyrus><strong>Noah Cyrus</strong></a>'s dramatic dress was one of the biggest talking points of the night, but don't miss her ear cuff, necklaces and cluster of multicoloured rings. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/dua-lipa><strong>Dua Lipa</strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Atelier Versace</strong></a> gown was as spellbinding as most jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
She added more drama with <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/harry-styles><strong>Harry Styles</strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> leather suit with feather boa was the accessory of the night, but the musician's rings and necklace were also bold choices for his performance of "Watermelon Sugar." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/megan-thee-stallion><strong>Megan Thee Stallion</strong></a> oozed glamour in a sparkling necklace with matching earrings, bracelets and a ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/Lizzo><strong>Lizzo</strong></a> was dripping in megawatt <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> jewels – and she had a grill to match! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/dababy><strong>DaBaby</strong></a> wowed in a white suit with lots of bling, including <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> pins, during his performance of "Rockstar" with <strong>Roddy Ricch</strong>. <p>Look at the gloves! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> topped off her floral <a href=/tags/0/oscar-de-la-renta><strong>Oscar de la Renta</strong></a> frock with a few gold rings and dainty earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
In another <a href=/tags/0/balmain><strong>Balmain</strong></a> dress, Lizzo accessorized with dangling earrings and three embellished snap clips. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<a href=/tags/0/beyonce><strong>Beyoncé</strong></a> slayed in shoulder-grazing gold earrings and fierce gloves that brought out the gold in her earrings. (Check out the golden fingernail details.) <p>Her look was <strong>Schiaparelli</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
