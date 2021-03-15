2021 Oscar nominations: See the full list
By Zach Harper
Awards season has been very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed several big nights back as Hollywood adapts to our "new normal." That includes the 2021 Oscars.
Nominations were announced on March 15, and Mank, which stars Amanda Seyfried, leads with 10 nods. Chadwick Boseman continues his posthumous awards season success with another nomination for Best Actor for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film is also up for five awards, including Best Actress for Viola Davis's performance.
The nominations make history in several ways this year. In the acting categories, Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim ever nominated for Best Actor. He's up for the award for his work in Sound of Metal. Several veteran Oscar-winning actors such as Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins are also up for the same prize.
Also for the first time, two women are also nominated for Best Director. Chloé Zhao picked up a nod for her Nomadland, while Emerald Fennell, also known for her acting work on The Crown, is nominated for Promising Young Woman. Chloé has taken nearly every prize for which she's been nominated in director categories throughout awards season. She's also the first woman of Asian descent nominated for a Best Director Oscar.
The Academy Awards will be handed out April 25 in a ceremony that will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Here are the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger War
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens to You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet