2021 Oscar nominations: See the full list By Zach Harper

Awards season has been very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed several big nights back as Hollywood adapts to our "new normal." That includes the 2021 Oscars.

Nominations were announced on March 15, and Mank, which stars Amanda Seyfried, leads with 10 nods. Chadwick Boseman continues his posthumous awards season success with another nomination for Best Actor for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film is also up for five awards, including Best Actress for Viola Davis's performance.

The nominations make history in several ways this year. In the acting categories, Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim ever nominated for Best Actor. He's up for the award for his work in Sound of Metal. Several veteran Oscar-winning actors such as Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins are also up for the same prize.

Also for the first time, two women are also nominated for Best Director. Chloé Zhao picked up a nod for her Nomadland, while Emerald Fennell, also known for her acting work on The Crown, is nominated for Promising Young Woman. Chloé has taken nearly every prize for which she's been nominated in director categories throughout awards season. She's also the first woman of Asian descent nominated for a Best Director Oscar.

The Academy Awards will be handed out April 25 in a ceremony that will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger War

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens to You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet