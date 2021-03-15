The sweet way Taylor Swift thanked Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their daughters after her Grammys win By Zach Harper

Taylor Swift became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times when she took home that award for her Folklore album at the Grammys on March 14. And she gave Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their daughters a sweet shoutout in her acceptance speech!

Folklore's track "Betty" is named after Ryan and Blake's youngest daughter, and the song was the way many fans learned the little girl's name. The couple had been protective of her privacy, covering her face up when posting photos of her on social media soon after she was born.

Ryan and Blake also hadn't previously said what they'd called their third daughter after she was born in 2019, but the moniker being set amidst those of James and Inez in the song's lyrics turned the track into one of the most unique ways ever to announce a baby's name.

"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," Taylor quipped, after saying the first person she shared new material with was boyfriend Joe Alwyn. "But mostly, we just want to thank the fans."

Taylor's twin albums Folklore and Evermore were released last year, and contain songs she wrote during the early days of the pandemic.

"I've always loved that in music, you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people's perspectives," Taylor said last year. "So that's what I did on this one... I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!"

"Betty" isn't the first time Ryan and Blake's kids have featured in Taylor's songs, either. Taylor, Blake and Ryan have a long friendship that extends back to "Gorgeous," which appeared on 2017's Reputation and featured the voice of the couple's eldest daughter, James. The little girl, who was nearly three years old at the time, appears on the song saying "gorgeous" repeatedly.

Congrats to Taylor!