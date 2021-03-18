Hailey Bieber launches YouTube channel and opens up about her personal skincare routine By Heather Cichowski

Hailey Baldwin is a style and beauty icon who countless fans look to for inspiration. And now they have a new, exciting way to do that! The model is set to share her perspective – along with a very other stars' insight – because she has officially launched a YouTube channel!

"Honest conversations, fashion and lifestyle, skin routines, friendship, and the debut of my flagship show WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM, and clearly a lot of fun. All of this and more to come at YouTube.com/HaileyRhodeBieber starting today," Hailey wrote on Instagram about the exciting launch.

In her first video, which was uploaded on March 12, Hailey says she wants to discuss topics that are important to her, such as faith, mental health and politics, and she is also going to be sharing her platform with people who are in her life. Hopefully Justin Bieber will make some cameos!

She mentioned she "enjoyed" having people get to know her personality in husband's YouTube documentary series, Seasons, and she is excited for viewers to "get to know Hailey for Hailey" with her YouTube channel.

"I can't wait to dive into some of my most cherished passions and favourite people with all of you. Watch this video for a sneak peek of what’s to come!" she wrote in the description.

Hailey has already uploaded a video with one of her A-list friends, Kendall Jenner, for her previously mentioned "Who's in My Bathroom" series. Her newest video, from March 17, features her stylist Maeve Reilly, going head-to-head with the model in Hailey's first style challenge: coming up with tin foil outfits!

Beauty fans wanting to know how Hailey achieves her fresh-faced look can check out the clip, which is dedicated to how she preps her skin for work. The doting wife mentions in her skincare video how "Justin loves to do masks, just like [she does]."

"So, that's a win for me," the model said of their shared skincare interest.

There are already lots of exciting things happening on the channel, so make sure to subscribe if you're interested. We're crossing our fingers for an appearance and some tips from Justin!

It has been an exciting couple of weeks for Hailey. The 24-year-old was recently announced as the new Global Ambassador for Superga. She appears in the Spring/Summer 2021 campaign for the brand, which one of Duchess Kate's favourites.

"I have always been fascinated by timeless silhouettes. So for me the #Superga 2750 is an absolute must-have in my wardrobe," the style icon said in one of the campaign images on Instagram.