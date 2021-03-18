Ryan Reynolds celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by watching 'Green Lantern' for the first time and live-tweeted his hilarious reactions By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds is known to many as Deadpool, the wisecracking superhero from Marvel Comics who he brought to life with the film of the same name in 2016. But before that, the Canadian actor played another superhero. He starred in 2011's Green Lantern, and for St. Patrick's Day, Ryan decided to watch the movie for the very first time!

"Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay," Ryan tweeted, referencing filmmaker Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

With a glass of Lantern's Light green cocktail using his Aviation Gin, the Vancouver-born star watched the Green Lantern and kept fans updated with all of his reactions via Twitter.

I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

"I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch," the actor divulged.

Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Ryan also hilariously joked about how wife Blake Lively was in Green Lantern. "Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!" he tweeted at one point.

It is believed the couple first met when they were filming the fateful superhero flick in 2010, but they were seeing other people at the time. They eventually got together and wed in 2012.

During the Green Lantern live-tweeting, Ryan also revealed he still had his famous ring from the movie. He provided proof with a photo!

Still have the ring pic.twitter.com/eDezX6iTQc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Overall, Ryan appeared to enjoy watching the Green Lantern and celebrated the cast and crew on social media. He also promised not to wait a decade before watching it again.

There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way... but still... heavy hitters. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Ryan has previously shared with his social media followers some of his less expected ways he celebrates holidays and events. For example, he hilariously joked about his 2021 Super Bowl plans back in February.

"I am going to watch the game," Ryan revealed in an interview with Good Morning America on Feb. 4

"I have three daughters, so Blake, myself and the kids will sit down, we'll watch the game for about four, four-and-a-half seconds before it's switched over to Paw Patrol – and then I'll be watching the game from my phone."

