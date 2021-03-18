Blue Ivy celebrates her first Grammy win by drinking out of it while wearing a crown By Zach Harper

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are pop music royalty, and so is their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Not only did Queen Bey set a record this week by winning her 28th gramophone, becoming the most awarded singer in Grammys history, but Blue also took home her very first Grammy!

Both mom and daughter won the Best Music Video award for "Brown Skin Girl" on March 14. Beyoncé has since let fans see how she and her daughter, along with supportive husband and dad Jay-Z (who has 23 Grammys himself), celebrated their big night.

The 39-year-old superstar took to Instagram to share a retrospective video featuring video clips from the Grammys ceremony, touching backstage moments including Megan Thee Stallion and our absolute favourite: Photos of Blue holding her trophy and sipping out of it as she wears a crown.

Nine-year-old Blue is the second-youngest Grammy winner ever, and she and her mom have won three other awards for the "Brown Skin Girl" video in addition to their Grammy. Blue also holds an NAACP Image Award, a BET Award and a Soul Train Award to recognize her work on the video.

Beyoncé and co-songwriters Jay-Z, Saint Jhn, Adio Marchant, Stacy Barthe, Anatii, Michael Uzowuru and Wizkid wrote the track as a love letter to Black women and girls, and has since opened up about how happy it makes her seeing people singing it to their children.

"When I see fathers singing 'Brown Skin Girl' to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn't have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten her brown skin. That's why I make music," the mom of three said in Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift.

While Beyoncé isn't the most awarded person in Grammys history, she's not far off from breaking that record, too. That's held by late conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys during his lifetime. Beyoncé could easily set a new record next year, were she to release new music in 2021.

Congrats to Beyoncé and Blue – and we can't wait to see what Blue does next with her music career!