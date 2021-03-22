Portia de Rossi recovering after surgery for appendicitis: reports By Zach Harper

Portia de Rossi had emergency surgery last week for appendicitis and is recovering at home, reports say.

The 48-year-old was said to have been in "a lot of pain on March 19, and Ellen DeGeneres, her wife, took her to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed the dangerous abdominal condition and she went under the knife.

She's said to be doing well, and Ellen is continuing to care for her as she rests and heals.

Ellen and Portia have not had an easy few months, health-wise. Ellen tested positive for COVID-19 in December, and also recovered at home. Portia also returned a positive result on a COVID test.

"I had to quarantine, and Portia made me sleep in a different room on a different bed because she wanted the race car bed all to herself," Ellen joked in her first show of 2021, in which she spoke about the couple's recoveries.

She opened up on social media about the extremely painful back aches she was suffering from the condition, but said thankfully, she mostly had minor symptoms.

"I didn't have a headache. I didn't have a fever. I didn't lose my sense of taste, although I did wear Crocs with socks for a day, so you be the judge," she joked.

"The first three days I slept for 16 hours a day. Then the fourth day I woke up with back spasms and thought I'd pulled a muscle or slept weird because I was in a different bed."

Portia and Ellen married in 2008 after having dated for four years. They have a history of bringing out the best in each other and being there for each other when things get difficult. In the past, Portia has opened up about how Ellen made her more comfortable with her sexual orientation, saying she wasn't out when the two first met.

"Portia understands me completely," Ellen has said. "What 'I love you' really means is 'I understand you,' and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy."

Get well soon, Portia!