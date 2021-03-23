Emma Corrin donates her Golden Globe dress to charity raffle By Heather Cichowski

Do you want to own a piece of awards season history while benefiting an incredible cause? If you live in England, Scotland or Wales, now is the time to enter The Survivors Trust's Lucky Ticket raffle to win Emma Corrin's custom Miu Miu gown she wore to the 2021 Golden Globes!

The Crown actress revealed on Instagram she was donating the bespoke dress to benefit the charity. The funds generated from the raffle will help support The Survivors Trust's Live Chat Service, which is being launched later this year.

"Please swipe across to read more - I am raffling my golden globes dress in support of @thesurvivorstrustuk !! Very happy to be supporting such a brilliant charity doing crucial work for survivors," Emma wrote on Instagram next to the announcement of the auction.

Her co-star, Josh O'Connor, who played Princes Charles opposite Emma's Princess Diana, commented with a red heart emoji.

The stunning Miu Miu gown is inspired by Pierrot clowns and is crafted out of black velvet with crystal embroidery and features an exaggerated white organza ruff collar. The dress is made-to-measure, but is approximately a U.K. size 6 (U.S. and Canada size 2).

The piece is especially significant because it is what Emma wore when she won her first-ever Golden Globe award, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama, for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series.

It's been a historic night for Emma Corrin at the #GoldenGlobes! She won the award tonight for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama, after receiving her very first nomination in the category. pic.twitter.com/y1GzyLsdXC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The Survivors Trust is a nonprofit organization and the largest membership organization for specialist rape and sexual abuse services in the U.K. It operates a national freephone helpline for anyone affected by these types of violence. The trust also provides accredited training for Independent Sexual Violence Advisers.

"Money raised from the raffle will help support the charity's Live Chat Service being launched later this year," The Survivors Trust wrote on Instagram about the auction. "A donation of £25 will help fund the charity's upcoming live chat emotional support service for 1-day."

The Survivors Trust also understands how "the last 12 months have been tough on many" with COVID-19 so those who are not in a position to donate can also enter for free via a postal vote, provided they are residing in Scotland, England or Wales and are over the age of 18.