'It's time for me to say goodbye': Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account after 10 years By Heather Cichowski

After a decade, Chrissy Teigen has decided to delete her Twitter account. The model shared an emotional message to her followers on March 24 before closing it down.

In her tweets, the cookbook author and supermodel explained the close connection she has felt with many of her 13.7 million followers.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," the 35-year-old began.

Since she started tweeting, Chrissy has acquired the nickname "Twitter's mayor" because of her presence on the platform and how she's courageously respond stated that the social media app was no longer serving her "as positively as it [served] her negatively."

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

Chrissy addressed how being liked and upsetting people on the platform have affected her and this has contributed to her decision to close her Twitter account.

"Live well, tweeters! Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!" her messages ended.

Chrissy's Twitter account is now showing as deleted.

The mom of two did not state whether she would continue using other social media platforms, such as her Instagram. On the same day, she took to Instagram to share a snap that captured her and her two kids, Luna, 4, Miles, 2, with a beautiful sunset in the background. The post was captioned simply with a sun emoji.

The Lip Sync Battle host took a hiatus from all of social media following the loss of son Jack in October 2020. She returned to her accounts and was known for being the only non-government Twitter account followed by U.S. President Joe Biden’s @POTUS, but she later asked the account to unfollow her.

The supermodel also has her @cravingsbychrissyteigen Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as the recently relaunched Cravings website, which all appear to be active. The site was relaunched in February to include e-commerce.