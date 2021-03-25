See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in a new photo released from 'Spencer' By Zach Harper

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer, and a new photo of her in the role has emerged – and fans will not be able to get over how much she looks just like the late People's Princess.

In the picture, released by Neon Films in the United States and Shoebox Films in the U.K., Kristen stares straight into the lens of the camera, a replica of Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring on her left hand. She's wearing a plaid coat very similar to a Catherine Walker one Diana wore on a trip to Portsmouth, England in 1989, along with a cream silk turtleneck. Kristen's hair has been styled in Diana's distinct bob, which she sported often during the late '80s and early '90s.

That sapphire.

Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.

Coming this fall.

The first image of Kristen in the role came out at the beginning of this year, featuring her wearing a red coat, black turtleneck and black hat, which seems to be based on an outfit the royal actually wore at the Royal Family's Sandringham estate in 1993.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

Spencer is set at Sandringham over the Christmas holidays in 1991. The story focuses on the unfortunate breakdown in the marriage between Diana and Prince Charles, and sees her spending the holidays with her royal relatives. In real life, the Prince and Princess of Wales later divorced in 1997.

Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris will also star in the movie, which is set to feature Jack Farthing, known for his work on Poldark, as the heir to the throne. It's not known who Timothy, Sally and Sean will portray yet.

The Pablo Larraín-directed film had been shooting in Germany for the last few months, but will return to England to complete production. The film is due out in the fall, and we can't wait to see it!

Of course, screen portrayals of Diana have always been of interest, but that's especially been the case in recent years. In February, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor won Golden Globe Awards for their roles as Diana and Charles in season 3 of The Crown, and are nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards for those same parts. We imagine they'll also be favourites at the Emmy Awards later this year, too.