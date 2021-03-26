Bindi Irwin welcomes baby girl with husband Chandler Powell By Zach Harper

Bindi Irwin is a mom! The late Steve Irwin's daughter gave birth to a baby girl on March 25!

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share her happy news, posting two photos: The first showed her and husband Chandler Powell holding their daughter, and the second showed a baby grow and plaque in which the little girl's name was revealed.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi wrote. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Bindi and pro wakeboarder Chandler met in 2013 when they were growing up, first saying hello to each other at Australia Zoo, a very appropriate venue. They got engaged in July 2019 and married last March at Australia Zoo.

Bindi has spoken about being sad that Steve won't be able to spend time with his granddaughter and that she won't be able to meet him in person. The celebrity conservationist and host of The Crocodile Hunter passed away in 2006 after being killed by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

"But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries [he made]," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "It's really special."