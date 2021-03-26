Emma Stone gives birth to her first child: report By Heather Cichowski

Emma Stone is reportedly a mom! The actress and her husband, Dave McCary, are said to have welcomed their first child together!

The 32-year-old birth on March 13 in the Los Angeles area, according to an exclusive report from TMZ. The baby's gender is not known.

It was previously revealed the Oscar-winning actress and Saturday Night Live director were expecting their first child after they secretly tied the knot last year. The private couple did not publicly confirm they were expecting and have mostly kept out of the spotlight.

In December, photos of Dave and Emma appeared to show the actress with a baby bump. The La La Land star was seen looking very pregnant in mid-February when she stepped out in L.A.

PHOTOS: Royal and celebrity babies born in 2021

Emma and Dave, 35, have been very private about their relationship. But they publicly revealed they had gotten engaged in December 2019.

Dave shared a sweet snap related to the news on his Instagram. It depicted Emma showcasing her unique pearl and diamond engagement ring alongside her partner.

Emma and Dave first started dating in 2017, a year after they met in 2016 when she hosted SNL and he directed part of the episode.

Congratulations!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?