Dan Levy and Kate McKinnon try to one up each other in funny new Tostitos commercial By Heather Cichowski

Dan Levy and Kate McKinnon are two of the most hilarious people around, and they have teamed up for an uproarious Tostitos commercial where they try to one up each other when describing just how spicy the new Tostitos habanero chips are.

The "For the Love of Chips and Dip" commercial was shared on March 25 and it already has fans laughing out loud at the Schitt's Creek star and Saturday Night Live cast member's descriptions and comedic chops.

"Oh, these Tostitos habanero chips are spicy," Dan says to Kate as he reviews lines backstage on a set at the start of the clip.

"I actually think they're really spicy," adds Kate as she samples one.

Things escalate from there with the two comedians trying to outdo each other with their descriptions. There's singing, dancing, and even the splits involved in their spicy illustrations!

Watch the commercial for yourself to see who has the most accurate description.

The video clip is a fun reunion of sorts for Kate and Dan. The pair recently worked together when the Schitt's Creek star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Feb. 6.

via GIPHY

During his opening monologue, the Canadian performer reflected on his amazing 2020 and 2021 so far, which involved winning nine Emmy Awards and receiving multiple Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations. The show also featured a few sketches with Dan and Kate playing off of each other, including a memorable wedding one!

