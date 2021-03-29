Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Regé-Jean Page, Beyoncé and more stars win big at 2021 NAACP Image Awards
By Zach Harper
Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman both took home three acting awards for at the NAACP Image Awards on March 27, as they were honoured for their work in film and television.
Chadwick, who passed away last year at age 43 after a battle with cancer, won both Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, respectively. Viola was named Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for How to Get Away with Murder and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, respectively. The cast of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was also honoured with the Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture prize for the Netflix film, which has already won many trophies this awards season. Both stars are up for Oscars next month for their performances in the film.
Black-ish, the acclaimed sitcom starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, picked up four awards in the television categories, with Anthony winning Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Insecure, which is set to end after its upcoming fifth season, was named Outstanding Comedy Series, and its star and creator, Issa Rae, picked up the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series prize. Regé-Jean Page was also recognized for his work on Bridgerton, winning Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.
In the music categories, Beyoncé won four prizes, including Best Female Artist, and Best Music Video/Visual Album for her "Brown Skin Girl" video that also stars her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. She also won two awards for her work with Megan Thee Stallion. Drake was named Outstanding Male Artist.
Here are the NAACP Image Awards winners that are relevant to HELLO! Canada readers. You can see the full list of winners on the NAACP Image Awards website.
Television and Streaming
Outstanding Comedy Series: Insecure
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae, Insecure
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Outstanding Drama Series: Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"
Outstanding Talk Series: Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show: Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble: Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama: #FreeRayshawn
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series: Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Recording
Outstanding New Artist: Doja Cat
Outstanding Male Artist: Drake
Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: Beyoncé featuring WizKid, SAINT JHN and Blue Ivy Carter – "Brown Skin Girl"
Outstanding Album: Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: Soul original motion picture soundtrack
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage Remix"
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): Chloe x Halle – "Wonder What She Thinks of Me"
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage Remix"
Motion Picture
Outstanding Motion Picture: Bad Boys for Life
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: The Banker
Outstanding International Motion Picture: Night of the Kings
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture: Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx, Soul
Outstanding Documentary (Film): John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Documentary (Television): The Last Dance
Entertainer of the Year: D-Nice
Social Justice Impact: Stacey Abrams
Jackie Robinson Sports Awards: Stephen Curry and the WNBA Players Association
Spingarn Medal: Misty Copeland