Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Regé-Jean Page, Beyoncé and more stars win big at 2021 NAACP Image Awards By Zach Harper

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman both took home three acting awards for at the NAACP Image Awards on March 27, as they were honoured for their work in film and television.

Chadwick, who passed away last year at age 43 after a battle with cancer, won both Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, respectively. Viola was named Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for How to Get Away with Murder and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, respectively. The cast of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was also honoured with the Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture prize for the Netflix film, which has already won many trophies this awards season. Both stars are up for Oscars next month for their performances in the film.

Black-ish, the acclaimed sitcom starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, picked up four awards in the television categories, with Anthony winning Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Insecure, which is set to end after its upcoming fifth season, was named Outstanding Comedy Series, and its star and creator, Issa Rae, picked up the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series prize. Regé-Jean Page was also recognized for his work on Bridgerton, winning Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

In the music categories, Beyoncé won four prizes, including Best Female Artist, and Best Music Video/Visual Album for her "Brown Skin Girl" video that also stars her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. She also won two awards for her work with Megan Thee Stallion. Drake was named Outstanding Male Artist.

Here are the NAACP Image Awards winners that are relevant to HELLO! Canada readers. You can see the full list of winners on the NAACP Image Awards website.

Television and Streaming

Outstanding Comedy Series: Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Outstanding Drama Series: Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"

Outstanding Talk Series: Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show: Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble: Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama: #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series: Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Recording

Outstanding New Artist: Doja Cat

Outstanding Male Artist: Drake

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: Beyoncé featuring WizKid, SAINT JHN and Blue Ivy Carter – "Brown Skin Girl"

Outstanding Album: Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: Soul original motion picture soundtrack

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: Chloe x Halle – "Do It"

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage Remix"

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): Chloe x Halle – "Wonder What She Thinks of Me"

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage Remix"

Motion Picture

Outstanding Motion Picture: Bad Boys for Life

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: The Banker

Outstanding International Motion Picture: Night of the Kings

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture: Soul

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx, Soul

Outstanding Documentary (Film): John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Documentary (Television): The Last Dance



Entertainer of the Year: D-Nice

Social Justice Impact: Stacey Abrams

Jackie Robinson Sports Awards: Stephen Curry and the WNBA Players Association

Spingarn Medal: Misty Copeland