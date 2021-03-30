2021 Canadian Screen Awards: 'Schitt's Creek' dominates with 21 nominations By Heather Cichowski

Schitt’s Creek has been cleaning up throughout awards season, having completely swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, and received several wins at this year's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, too. It's still up for SAG Awards this coming weekend. And the beloved Canadian show continues to dominate because it has just received 21 nominations at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards!

Favourites like Kim's Convenience, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Battle of the Blades and Property Brothers: Forever Home are also in the running for top awards.

Some favourite faces are also up for individual awards, such as Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid and Emily Hampshire of Schitt's Creek, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon and Andrew Phung from Kim's Convenience. The late Christopher Plummer was also recognized.



In the film category, Blood Quantum leads with 10 nominations. Funny Boy comes closely behind with nine and Akilla’s Escape with eight.

The best of Canadian film and television will be recognized with seven genre-based presentations running from May 17 to May 20 and they will be streamed live on Academy.ca, as well as the Canadian Academy’s Twitter and YouTube channel.

Without further ado, here is a list of 2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominees relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Burden of Truth

Cardinal: Until The Night

Departure

Transplant

Vikings

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Baroness Von Sketch Show

Kim’s Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt’s Creek

Workin' Moms

BEST REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM OR SERIES

Battle of the Blades

Canada's Drag Race

Dragons’ Den

The Great Canadian Baking Show

Wall of Chefs

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM OR SERIES

Carnival Eats

Mary’s Kitchen Crush

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Restaurants on the Edge

Scott’s Vacation House Rules

BEST TALK PROGRAM OR SERIES

CBC News: Power & Politics

CTV: Power Play

The Marilyn Denis Show

The Social

BEST BIOGRAPHY OR ARTS DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM OR SERIES

Aging Well Suzuki Style

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell

CBC Arts: Exhibitionists

David Foster: Off the Record

There Are No Fakes

BEST VARIETY OR ENTERTAINMENT SPECIAL

Aisha Brown: The First Black Woman Ever

CBC Arts Presents Queer Pride Inside: A Buddies in Bad Times Cabaret

CBC News: Being Black in Canada

etalk Presents: Alicia Keys

Jann Arden One Night Onl

BEST MORNING SHOW

Breakfast Television

CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox

CP24 Breakfast

Your Morning

BEST LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Peter Mooney, Burden of Truth

Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Until the Night

Roger Cross, Coroner

Hamza Haq, Transplant

Joel Oulette, Trickster

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth

Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Until the Night

Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown

Crystle Lightning, Trickster

Melanie Scrofano, Wyonna Earp

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Evan Buliung, Departure

Christopher Plummer, Departure

Jonny Harris, Murdoch Mysteries

Joel Thomas Hynes, Trickster

Kalani Queypo, Trickster

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Podemski, Coroner

Sharron Matthews, Frankie Drake Mysteries

Anna Lambe, Trickster

Trickster, Trickster

Gail Maurice, Trickster

BEST LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim's Convenience

Jared Kesso, Letterkenny

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Jean Yoon, Kim's Convenience

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Dani Kind, Workin' Moms

Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Andrew Phung, Kim's Convenience

Chris Elliott, Schitt's Creek

Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek

Ryan Belleville, Workin' Moms

Peter Keleghan, Workin' Moms

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Emily Hampshire, Schitt's Creek

Jennifer Roberston, Schitt's Creek

Karen Robinson, Schitt's Creek

Sarah McVie, Workin' Moms

Juno Rinaldi, Workin' Moms

BEST GUEST PERFORMANCE, COMEDY

Elisha Cuthbert, Jann

Amanda Brugel, Kim's Convenience

Rizwan Manji, Schitt's Creek

Victor Garber, Schitt's Creek

Colin Mochrie, Workin' Moms

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CASTING

Canada's Drag Race

Kim's Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt's Creek

Vikings

FILM

BEST MOTION PICTURE

Beans

Funny Boy

Nadia, Butterfly

The Nest

Underground | Souterrain

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Saul Williams, Akilla's Escape

Michael Greyeyes, Blood Quantum

Alex Wolff, Castle in the Ground

Lance Henriksen, Falling

Joakim Robillard, Underground | Souterrain

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Thamela Mpumlwana, Akilla's Escape

Ronnie Rowe Jr., Akilla's Escape

Stephen McHattie, Come to Daddy

Colm Feore, Sugar Daddy

Jesse LaVercombe, Violation

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Carmen Moore, Rustic Oracle

Rosalie Pépin, Vacarme

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Groening, Bone Cage

Agam Darshi, Funny Boy

Mary Walsh, Happy Place

Micheline Lanctôt, Laughter | Le lire

Felicity Huffman, Tammy's Always Dying