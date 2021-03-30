2021 Canadian Screen Awards: 'Schitt's Creek' dominates with 21 nominations
By Heather Cichowski
Schitt’s Creek has been cleaning up throughout awards season, having completely swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, and received several wins at this year's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, too. It's still up for SAG Awards this coming weekend. And the beloved Canadian show continues to dominate because it has just received 21 nominations at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards!
Favourites like Kim's Convenience, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Battle of the Blades and Property Brothers: Forever Home are also in the running for top awards.
Some favourite faces are also up for individual awards, such as
Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid and Emily Hampshire of Schitt's Creek, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon and Andrew Phung from Kim's Convenience. The late Christopher Plummer was also recognized.
In the film category, Blood Quantum leads with 10 nominations. Funny Boy comes closely behind with nine and Akilla’s Escape with eight.
The best of Canadian film and television will be recognized with seven genre-based presentations running from May 17 to May 20 and they will be streamed live on Academy.ca, as well as the Canadian Academy’s Twitter and YouTube channel.
MORE: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Regé-Jean Page, Beyoncé and more stars win big at 2021 NAACP Image Awards
Without further ado, here is a list of 2021 Canadian Screen Awards nominees relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Burden of Truth
Cardinal: Until The Night
Departure
Transplant
Vikings
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Baroness Von Sketch Show
Kim’s Convenience
Letterkenny
Schitt’s Creek
Workin' Moms
BEST REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM OR SERIES
Battle of the Blades
Canada's Drag Race
Dragons’ Den
The Great Canadian Baking Show
Wall of Chefs
BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM OR SERIES
Carnival Eats
Mary’s Kitchen Crush
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Restaurants on the Edge
Scott’s Vacation House Rules
BEST TALK PROGRAM OR SERIES
CBC News: Power & Politics
CTV: Power Play
The Marilyn Denis Show
The Social
BEST BIOGRAPHY OR ARTS DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM OR SERIES
Aging Well Suzuki Style
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell
CBC Arts: Exhibitionists
David Foster: Off the Record
There Are No Fakes
BEST VARIETY OR ENTERTAINMENT SPECIAL
Aisha Brown: The First Black Woman Ever
CBC Arts Presents Queer Pride Inside: A Buddies in Bad Times Cabaret
CBC News: Being Black in Canada
etalk Presents: Alicia Keys
Jann Arden One Night Onl
BEST MORNING SHOW
Breakfast Television
CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox
CP24 Breakfast
Your Morning
BEST LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Peter Mooney, Burden of Truth
Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Until the Night
Roger Cross, Coroner
Hamza Haq, Transplant
Joel Oulette, Trickster
BEST LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth
Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Until the Night
Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown
Crystle Lightning, Trickster
Melanie Scrofano, Wyonna Earp
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Evan Buliung, Departure
Christopher Plummer, Departure
Jonny Harris, Murdoch Mysteries
Joel Thomas Hynes, Trickster
Kalani Queypo, Trickster
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Podemski, Coroner
Sharron Matthews, Frankie Drake Mysteries
Anna Lambe, Trickster
Trickster, Trickster
Gail Maurice, Trickster
BEST LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim's Convenience
Jared Kesso, Letterkenny
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Jean Yoon, Kim's Convenience
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Dani Kind, Workin' Moms
Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Andrew Phung, Kim's Convenience
Chris Elliott, Schitt's Creek
Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek
Ryan Belleville, Workin' Moms
Peter Keleghan, Workin' Moms
BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Emily Hampshire, Schitt's Creek
Jennifer Roberston, Schitt's Creek
Karen Robinson, Schitt's Creek
Sarah McVie, Workin' Moms
Juno Rinaldi, Workin' Moms
BEST GUEST PERFORMANCE, COMEDY
Elisha Cuthbert, Jann
Amanda Brugel, Kim's Convenience
Rizwan Manji, Schitt's Creek
Victor Garber, Schitt's Creek
Colin Mochrie, Workin' Moms
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CASTING
Canada's Drag Race
Kim's Convenience
Letterkenny
Schitt's Creek
Vikings
FILM
BEST MOTION PICTURE
Beans
Funny Boy
Nadia, Butterfly
The Nest
Underground | Souterrain
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Saul Williams, Akilla's Escape
Michael Greyeyes, Blood Quantum
Alex Wolff, Castle in the Ground
Lance Henriksen, Falling
Joakim Robillard, Underground | Souterrain
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Thamela Mpumlwana, Akilla's Escape
Ronnie Rowe Jr., Akilla's Escape
Stephen McHattie, Come to Daddy
Colm Feore, Sugar Daddy
Jesse LaVercombe, Violation
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Carmen Moore, Rustic Oracle
Rosalie Pépin, Vacarme
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Groening, Bone Cage
Agam Darshi, Funny Boy
Mary Walsh, Happy Place
Micheline Lanctôt, Laughter | Le lire
Felicity Huffman, Tammy's Always Dying
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?