Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get their COVID-19 vaccines and can't resist making jokes By Heather Cichowski

Many celebrities are taking to social media to share photos and stories of their experiences receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. When Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got their jabs to protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus, they of course couldn't resist cracking jokes.

"Finally got 5G," the Deadpool star wrote in the caption of the photo of himself receiving his shot from March 31.

The 5G quip was in reference to the myth that COVID-19 could be spread through 5G networks.

Ryan's followers couldn't resist getting in on the joke and bringing in Ryan's Mint Mobile company into the fun.

"Mint Mobile now powered by Ryan Reynolds," responded etalk's Tyrone Edwards.

"Now you'll have great service everywhere!" quipped Irish YouTuber Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, who reportedly makes an appearance in Ryan's film Free Guy.

Some of Ryan's friends and followers remarked on the pink toque he was wearing when he got his COVID-19 jab.

"Didn't know The Cool Hat store did vaccines!" joked Rob Delaney.

PHOTOS: Stars and royals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19



Blake shared her vaccination news on Instagram shortly after Ryan shared his.

"Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me," the mom of three captioned the photo, which depicted her receiving her jab as she looked at the nurse.

The actress might have been wearing a face mask, but it was still evident Blake was thrilled!

Congrats to the couple on getting their vaccines and thanks to them for spreading awareness about how important it is for all of us to get the shot when we're eligible!