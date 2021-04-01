Bindi Irwin shares sweet new photo of one-week-old daughter By Heather Cichowski

Bindi Irwin has been loving life as a new mom, and she celebrated a milestone in daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell's life on Instagram this week. The 22-year-old shared new photos of her baby girl with husband Chandler Powell to mark the little one being a week old!

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," the late Steve Irwin's daughter captioned the new set of snaps. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

The first image showed the late Steve Irwin's daughter cradling baby Grace as doting dad Chandler put his arm on the newborn and beamed at her. The new parents both matched in black outfits.

The second photo was a sweet close-up shot of Grace fast asleep. Bindi held a plaque that read "One week old."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and royals who are expecting babies or reported to be awaiting bundles of joy in 2021

Chandler posted another snap to mark Grace being a week old on his Instagram. It featured he and Bindi smiling from ear to ear at the camera.

"One week as a family of 3," he penned. "My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."

Bindi and Chandler also revealed the birth of their daughter on social media. Bindi introduced their little girl to the world and explained the meaning behind her name.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi wrote on March 25. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," she explained. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."