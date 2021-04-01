Neil Patrick Harris shares the hilarious things he has been 'doing' while quarantining in Toronto By Heather Cichowski

Neil Patrick Harris is presently quarantining in Toronto due the coronavirus pandemic. He is a few days into his quarantine, but he is finding ways to keep himself – as well as his Instagram followers – entertained.

The dad of two has been sharing his exploits on Instagram, starting from the first day of his two-week quarantine. Appropriately, Neil kicked off his isolation in Canada by coincidentally watching the series finale of Schitt's Creek.

"Quarantine Day 1 of 14: just arrived into Toronto and, coincidentally, finally watched the series finale of Schitt’s Creek (also filmed in Toronto!)" Neil began his Instagram quarantine posts.

Neil had plenty of praise for Dan and Eugene Levy's beloved Canadian show. He wrote, "It’s been said for months and Emmys and months, but thanks to the cast and crew, especially @instadanjlevy for the laughs and the tears and the love. You made everyone, all of it, seem so vibrant, fun, and full of worth. What a joy."

Neil added, "But now that it’s over, what am I supposed to watch and do in this room for two weeks? @schittscreek"

Dan even responded in the comments, writing, "So glad you enjoyed it! xo"

Some commenters offered suggestions about how Neil could keep entertained while he kept safe during his COVID-19 quarantine.

Day two of quarantine saw Neil doing yoga, which he called "surprisingly soothing."

Things got a bit more active on the third day in Toronto when the 47-year-old did an exercise regimen on his Oculus Quest.

"I can escape, dance, get sweaty, and no one is here to watch me! #ohwait," he captioned the post of his video.

Day four was more relaxed. The former How I Met Your Mother star shared a new video of himself bouncing a ball against the wall.

"Persistence. Commitment. Dedication. Ennui," he said of the activity.

Day five was a harder one. Neil found a typewriter at the place he is staying and wrote an emotional message. It read, "I miss my family. A lot..."

Neil's supportive husband, David Burtka, responded in the comments that they missed him, too. "Awwwwwe- we miss you too!! So much!!" he said.

The two celebrate their 17th anniversary apart this year.

Almost halfway through his quarantine, the actor decided to go back to watching shows on his laptop. He made a joke about watching the series finale of The Irregulars, which will remind fans about what he said about Schitt's Creek.

Last year, Neil revealed his family, including David and their now-10-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, had battled COVID-19 at the very start of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on Today in September 2020, the actor said he originally thought he had come down with the flu. When he lost his sense of taste and smell, he suspected it might be COVID-19, because that is a common symptom of the novel coronavirus.