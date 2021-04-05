2021 SAG Awards: All the gorgeous looks you need to see By Heather Cichowski

The coronavirus pandemic has forced awards shows to change their format in some very creative ways, and the 2021 SAG Awards were no exception. There wasn't a traditional red carpet at this year's event, but there was still plenty of breathtaking fashion to admire. Celebrities got dressed up at home, whether they were in Los Angeles, New York, London or elsewhere.

Keep scrolling to see what stars wore for the 2021 SAG Awards!



Borat's Maria Bakalova turned heads in a bold Dior gown.

Nicole Kidman sparkled in Giorgio Armani.

Nicola Coughlan stunned in a dramatic black dress from Christian Siriano.

In Los Angeles, Lovecraft Country actress Jurnee Smollett looked sensational in a fuchsia Zuhair Murad gown, Roger Vivier heels and Bulgari jewels.

Viola Davis shone bright in a custom Louis Vuitton neon gown.



Regé-Jean Page struck a pose in a Louis Vuitton tuxedo and matching shirt.

Leading actor nominee Riz Ahmed wowed in rich neutral tones in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit.

Daniel Kaluuya defined loungewear chic in his purple Louis Vuitton set.

Sarah Levy was pretty in pink in a pastel Monique Lhuillier strapless gown.

Dan Levy looked sharp in a custom cream suit courtesy of The Row.

Kerry Washington had a mermaid moment in an Etro dress and matching cap!

The actress wowed in Bulgari jewels and Loriblu shoes.

All eyes were on SAG nominee Kaley Cuoco in this dramatic hot pink gown from Prabal Gurung paired with Messika jewels.

Mindy Kaling was a vision in a royal blue look from Alex Perry and David Yurman jewels.

Cynthia Erivo slayed in a pleated Alexander McQueen dress and Forevermark jewels.

Emma Corrin looked so cool in a mixed material Prada dress with icy blonde hair.

Bridgerton's Martins Imhangbe was so dapper in a classic tuxedo from London.

Lily Collins shone bright from California in an embellished mini dress from Georges Hobeika.

Lovecraft Country's Jamie Chung wowed in an all-red look from Oscar de la Renta, which the actress said represented "creation, passion and power" and was a tribute to her Korean heritage. She carried a clutch that had the message "Stop Asian Hate."

Bridgerton's Florence Hunt struck a pose in a maroon frilled gown in London.

In New York, The Flight Attendant actress Audrey Grace Marshall charmed in a Red Valentino gown.

Schitt's Creek star Karen Robinson served up two chic looks from Toronto, including this statement-making mix of patterns for the press junket of the SAG Awards.

She dazzled in this deep purple gown with slit for the virtual ceremony.

All eyes were on One Night in Miami star Leslie Odom Jr. in this striking ombré suit from Berluti.

Bridgerton actress Kathryn Drysdale had a princess moment in a ruffled lilac gown from Jenny Packham.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham smouldered in a red dress.



