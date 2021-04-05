2021 SAG Awards: All the winners By Zach Harper

Schitt's Creek, The Crown and Chadwick Boseman continued their incredible awards season success at the SAG Awards on April 4 as they all took home some of the biggest prizes.

Dan Levy's beloved sitcom picked up the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award, while Catherine O'Hara received the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series prize for her work on the show.

The Crown was honoured with two prizes, with the cast receiving the ensemble award while Gillian Anderson's portrayal of late former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher picked up another award.

In the film categories, Viola Davis and Chadwick were both recognized for their performances in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. They're both up for Oscars for the roles next month. Daniel Kaluuya was honoured for his work on Judas and the Black Messiah, while The Trial of the Chicago 7 was awarded the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

With no further ado, here are the 2021 SAG Awards winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: The Mandalorian

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Wonder Woman 1984