'Schitt's Creek' continues incredible awards season success with 2021 SAG Awards wins By Zach Harper

Canada's beloved Schitt's Creek continued its awards season success as it picked up two more prizes at the 2021 SAG Awards on April 4.

Catherine O'Hara won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her hilarious work as Moira Rose on the show.

In her acceptance remarks, she said she shared the prize with Annie Murphy, who had been nominated in the category as well.

"I'm flattered anyone would believe I could be her mother," the Second City alumna said. "Annie is a beautiful soul. And of course, [I thank] Eugene and Dan Levy and their amazing writers. Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I am currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved and make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be."

The show's entire cast also won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Dan accepted that award, flanked on either side by dad Eugene and his sister, Sarah Levy.

"To get to share this award with my brilliant sister and incredible dad is absolutely extraordinary," he said, and gave a shoutout to all the amazing stars of the show. "What a way to say goodbye!"

Celebratory fruit wine on us at the Café Tropical! Congratulations to the ensemble of @SchittsCreek 壟 #sagawardspic.twitter.com/bU2iQpmQNK — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

Schitt's Creek has had an incredible awards season so far. It was named Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in February. Catherine also won her first ever Golden Globe for portraying Moira, being crowned Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Last month, Dan and Catherine also were named Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

Those wins came after the series swept the 2020 Emmys, with Eugene, Catherine, Dan and Annie all winning acting awards, Dan taking home two other awards and the show being named Outstanding Comedy Series.

Huge congratulations to the cast of Schitt's Creek! They more than deserve these accolades!