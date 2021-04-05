Gillian Anderson honoured again as 'The Crown' wins big at 2021 SAG Awards By Heather Cichowski

The Crown had a great night at the 2021 SAG Awards as the Netflix show picked up some of the biggest television prizes!

The series was up for five awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on April 4, and the cast ended up taking home two. Gillian Anderson was honoured with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance as Margaret Thatcher. The entire cast took home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In her acceptance speech, Gillian paid tribute to all of those who were nominated alongside her. She also gave a special shout-out to "Queen E. Olivia, who has won every award under the sun" as well as to Emma Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana in season four. They were both nominated with her in the same category.

"Emma, you deserve this alongside me, for such a mature and accomplished performance," Gillian said of the 25-year-old.

The Crown cast beat Ozark again, along with Better Call Saul, Bridgerton and Lovecraft Country when they won Best Ensemble.

Dan Levy announced the Netflix royals show as the winner. Olivia, who played the Queen, had the honour of accepting the award and reading out many of the names of those involved in the hit show.

"We all loved it. Let's do it again," the actress said.

"I think I speak for all of us when I say I'd like to say thank you to our National Health Service for all of this, in this very peculiar year. We're very lucky here in the U.K. to have you."

The Crown has had a great awards season in 2021. Emma and Josh O'Connor were honoured for their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles at this year's Golden Globes, with Emma taking home the Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama award and Josh the one for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Gillian also picked up another prize at the Golden Globes. She took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award. Furthermore, the Netflix series was honoured with the Best Television Series - Drama prize.